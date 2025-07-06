Vrieling Becomes Somerset's All-Time Winningest Pitcher in Victory over Reading Sunday

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Reading Fightin Phils in the finale of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Sunday by a score of 4-2.

Somerset was outhit by Reading in the win, improving to 5-31 in such games. Somerset extends its win streak to three games, winning each game at TD Bank Ballpark on Fourth of July weekend. The Patriots compiled their third series victory this season of five-plus wins (5/20-5/25 @NH - 5, 6/17-6/22 @NH - 6).

RHP Trystan Vrieling (6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 6 K) tossed a season-high six strikeouts and earned his first win and quality start of the season.

With his 14th career victory in Somerset, Vrieling became the all-time winningest pitcher in Double-A franchise history.

RHP Danny Watson (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K) worked a perfect ninth inning on eight pitches to collect his second save of the season.

1B Tyler Hardman (2-for-4, R, 2 RBI, HR, 2B) crushed his 12th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth inning.

Hardman ranks tied for fifth in the Eastern League with 12 home runs.

3B George Lombard Jr. (1-for-3, R, 2B, HBP, K) doubled and scored in the first inning.

Lombard Jr. leads all Yankee minor leaguers with 59 R. Lombard Jr. ranks second in BB (57), tied for third in 3B (4), fourth in SB (25), fifth in 2B (16), OBP (.388) and ninth in H (66).

