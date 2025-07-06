Wenninger Reaches 100 K's, Leads Binghamton Past Hartford for Series Victory

July 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (8-4, 53-26), led by right-hander Jack Wenninger's dominant start, defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 5-1 in the series finale on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton won both parts of the six-game split series, 2-1.

Wenninger (8-5) earned his eighth win of the season and recorded a Double-A career-high 11 strikeouts over a season-high-tying six innings of work without allowing an earned run. Wenninger issued just one unearned run, two hits, and two walks. Wenninger recorded the second-most strikeouts in a single game in his professional career and the most since he struck out 12 batters with Single-A St. Lucie on May 30, 2024, at Single-A Dunedin.

In the sixth inning, the right-hander fanned first baseman Jose Cordova to end the inning and end his outing, which marked Wenninger's 100th strikeout of the season. He became the sixth pitcher in Minor League Baseball to record 100 strikeouts and the second in the New York Mets organization (RHP Jonah Tong - 125 K) this season.

Wenninger now ranks among Double-A qualified pitchers with 100 strikeouts (2nd), 8 wins (T-2nd), 81.2 IP (6th), 1.07 WHIP (7th), and a 2.76 ERA (10th).

Binghamton got on the board in the third inning against left-hander Mason Green (2-4). Right fielder D'Andre Smith (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R) hit a two-run home run to left-center field and put the Ponies up 2-0. It marked Smith's second-straight game with a home run and his fifth Double-A home run.

With Binghamton leading 2-1 in the fourth inning, designated hitter Jacob Reimer (3-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, 2B, K) crushed a solo home run to left field that put the Ponies ahead 3-1. Reimer homered for the second-straight game and hit his third home run in 11 Double-A games. Reimer recorded his first three-hit game at the Double-A level and finished the game a triple shy of the cycle.

Binghamton extended its lead in the fifth inning against right-hander Bryce McGowan. The frame was highlighted by left fielder Ryan Clifford's RBI double and Reimer's RBI single.

Binghamton's bullpen was dominant. Right-hander Joshua Cornielly recorded three strikeouts and allowed just one hit over two scoreless innings. Right-hander Ryan Lambert recorded one strikeout and threw just five pitches in a perfect ninth inning. Lambert extended his scoreless streak to five-straight appearances.

Hartford (7-5, 43-38) got on the board against Wenninger in the fourth inning. Cordova drew a one-out walk and eventually scored on an error, which was an unearned run against Wenninger.

The Rumble Ponies continue their nine-game game homestand and open a six-game series against the Altoona Curve (Double-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) on Tuesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: The Mets are the second organization to have multiple minor league pitchers reach 100 strikeouts this season, along with the Toronto Blue Jays...Clifford (1-for-4, RBI, R, 2B) extended his hit streak to four games and on-base streak to seven games...Smith recorded his fifth multi-RBI game and extended his hit streak to three games...Reimer recorded his second multi-hit game, third multi-RBI game, and extended his on-base streak to five games...Second baseman Wyatt Young (1-for-3, R) extended his on-base streak to six games.







Eastern League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.