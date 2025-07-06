Senators Bullpen Shuts out Curve on Sunday
July 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
CURVE, Pa. - Altoona's offense was held to just three hits and two walks in a 2-0 defeat to the Harrisburg Senators on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. Altoona wrapped up their series with Harrisburg winning four-of-six games played.
Blake Townsend pitched well as he started a bullpen day again for the Curve, his sixth of the season. Townsend permitted an unearned run in the third and another run in the fourth on a pair of singles. Townsend allowed four hits and suffered the loss in the game despite not walking a batter. Emmanuel Chapman tossed 2.2 scoreless innings of relief after Townsend and allowed just two baserunners himself.
Brandon Bidois threw another dominant relief outing for Altoona, covering the seventh and eighth innings on the mound. Bidois last allowed a run on June 14 and has tossed eight scoreless innings with eight strikeouts since arriving with Altoona.
Offensively, the Curve managed only three hits and two walks in the loss. Kervin Pichardo picked up a double to lead off the second but was stranded at third to end the inning. Esmerlyn Valdez singled with one out in the fifth inning and then Duce Gourson drew a walk, Harrisburg reliever Miguel Gomez retired the next two hitters to keep the Curve off the board.
Harrisburg's five pitchers combined for the 13th shutout of the Curve this season. It was the first time the Curve were held without a run in a game since June 10 against Erie.
The Curve continue their road trip on Tuesday night at 6:07 p.m. at Binghamton's Mirabito Park. RHP Po-Yu Chen takes the ball for the Curve in the series opener with Binghamton's starter to be announced.
