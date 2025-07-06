Meddling Fisher Cats Spoil Series Finale for Sea Dogs

July 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (4-8, 38-41) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (5-7, 34-47) 10-5 on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Park in front of 6,868 fans, the 12th sellout crowd of the season. The Sea Dogs moved to 4-8 in the second half, and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Outfielder Masataka Yoshida tallied a sacrifice fly that scored a run in his rehab assignment start. Sea Dogs Outfielder Allan Castro is riding a six game multi-hit streak after going 2-5, with a two-run home run in the loss.

New Hampshire started the scoring in the top of the second. Consecutive singles from Cade Doughty and Devonte Brown to start the inning put a runner in scoring position. The next batter Gabriel Martinez laced an RBI double to give the Fisher Cats a 1-0 lead.

The Fisher Cats added to their lead in the top of the third. Ryan McCarty lined a leadoff single and then moved to third on a single from Charles McAdoo. In the next at-bat, a forceout was recorded on a ground ball that brought in McCarty to score and increased the Fisher Cats lead to 2-0.

Portland struck back in the bottom of the third. Luis Ravelo walked and later moved to second on a wild pitch. After Mikey Romero singled to move Ravelo to third, MLB-Rehabber Masataka Yoshida hit a sacrifice fly that scored Ravelo and trimmed the deficit to 2-1. The next batter James Tibbs III (1) cranked a two-run home run to give the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead.

New Hampshire retaliated in the top of the fifth. Charles McAdoo (9) launched a solo home run tying the game at 3-3 to start the inning. The next batter Hornung drew a walk and then advanced to second on a single from Peyton Williams. Following a strikeout, Brown worked a walk which loaded the bases. A batter later Jacob Sharp lined a two-run single to make the score 5-3 Fisher Cats. In the ensuing at-bat, Alex Stone cranked an RBI single that brought Brown in to extend New Hampshire's lead to 6-3.

The Sea Dogs responded in the bottom of the fifth. Tibbs III walked and then scored on a two-run home run from Allan Castro (6) which cut the Fisher Cats lead to 6-5.

The Fisher Cats put up three more runs to take a commanding 9-5 lead in the top of the eighth on a three-run home run from Williams (9).

New Hampshire added an insurance run in the top of the ninth on an RBI double by McCarty which made the score 10-5.

RHP Yeison Urbaez (1-1, 3.56 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 2.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking two. LHP Connelly Early (6-2, 2.70 ERA) was given the loss pitching 4.1 innings allowing six earned runs on nine hits while walking three and striking out five.

The Sea Dogs will have the day off tomorrow before kicking off a six-game homestand against the Hartford Yard Goats at Delta Dental Park on Tuesday, July 8 at 6:00 PM. Probable pitchers for both teams have yet to be announced.







Eastern League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.