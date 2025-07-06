Squirrels Hammer Baysox, 12-2, to Take Weekend Sweep

July 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, Md. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels poured on runs against the Chesapeake Baysox for a 12-2 win on Sunday afternoon at Prince George's Stadium, capping a sweep in the three-game weekend series.

The Flying Squirrels (27-52-1, 6-6 second half) set a new season high for runs scored and tied their mark for the most hits in a game with 14 against the Baysox (34-45, 3-9).

The sweep was the second series win of the year for the Flying Squirrels. Their three-game win streak is tied for their longest on the year.

Baysox starter Nestor German (Loss, 3-3) retired the first six batters in order before the Flying Squirrels plated three runs on five hits in the third. Onil Perez led off with a double and scored on a single by Diego Velasquez. Carter Howell brought home Velasquez with a single and moved to second on a fielding error. Victor Bericoto followed with a two-out double to score Howell and open a 3-0 lead.

In the fifth, Vaun Brown led off with a single and Aeverson Arteaga belted a two-run homer. Later in the inning, Howell doubled and Turner Hill hit a two-run homer to extend the lead to 7-0, capping a four-run frame.

The Flying Squirrels scored four runs in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 11-0. Sabin Ceballos singled and later scored on a wild pitch. Arteaga hit an RBI double, a double-play groundout plated a run and Arteaga scored on a wild pitch.

Jack Choate (Win, 2-5) pitched five innings and allowed one run on four hits. He hit the first batter in the sixth inning before being replaced by Helcris Olivarez, who hit a batter and walked two, leading to two Chesapeake runs on groundouts.

Velasquez pushed the lead to 12-2 in the top of the eight with a sacrifice fly.

Michael Stryffeler struck out three over two scoreless innings. Ian Villers stranded a single and a walk in the ninth to end the game.

Brown went 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base. Arteaga was 2-for-3 with a homer, a double and three RBIs.

After a day off on Monday, the Flying Squirrels play the first of a six-game road series against the RubberDucks on Tuesday. Left-hander Seth Lonsway (2-7, 3.58) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio.

After a day off on Monday, the Flying Squirrels play the first of a six-game road series against the RubberDucks on Tuesday. Left-hander Seth Lonsway (2-7, 3.58) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio.







