Homers Lift New Hampshire in Portland Series Finale

July 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

PORTLAND, ME - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (5-7, 34-47) plated four runs in the top of the fifth and three in the eighth to take down the Portland Sea Dogs (4-8, 38-41) at Hadlock Field on Sunday, 10-5. Fisher Cats third baseman Charles McAdoo and first baseman Peyton Williams each crushed homers as the Cats toppled the Sea Dogs to win this week's series, four games to two, and split the season series with Portland, nine games to nine.

New Hampshire scratched across four runs in the top of the fifth inning, which was kickstarted by McAdoo's fourth homer of the week to tie the game at 3-3. The Cats then loaded the bases on a single and a pair of walks to force Portland starter Connelly Early (L, 6-2) out of the game. Catcher Jacob Sharp welcomed Portland's Noah Song into the game with a single to plate two runs to give New Hampshire a 5-3 lead. The Cats added one more run on pinch-hitter Alex Stone's single to make it 6-3 after four-and-a-half innings.

Today's top takeaways:

3B Charles McAdoo knocks fourth homer of the week, walks and singles to extend on-base streak to 27 games. Finished the week 9-for-25 with four homers and six RBIs

Starter Trey Yesavage strikes out four but allows three runs on four hits in three innings

Relievers Garkow, Amalfi, Thurman combined for four scoreless frames

1B Peyton Williams goes 3-for-5 with three-run homer in eighth inning, his eighth HR of 2025

Five multi-hit games for Fisher Cats hitters as McCarty doubles, Martinez doubles twice

Fisher Cats score 10+ runs for third time all year, first since May 15 in an 11-10 loss in Reading

The Fisher Cats put another crooked number on the board in the top of the eighth inning when Williams drilled a three-run shot to right field to elevate the Cats' lead to 9-5. New Hampshire's final run came in on second baseman Ryan McCarty's double off the Maine Monster in left that plated sharp from second and finalized the scoring at 10-5.

Fisher Cats starter Trey Yesavage allowed one hit through his first two innings of work before allowing three earned runs on three Sea Dogs hits in the bottom of the third frame. Yesavage finished with three earned runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts in his fifth start with Double-A New Hampshire.

Reliever Geison Urbaez took over in the bottom of the fourth inning and went on to allow two earned runs on four hits in two innings of work. Right-handers Nate Garkow, Alex Amalfi and Grayson Thurman combined for four scoreless innings of relief to lock up New Hampshire's fourth win of the week.

Garkow fired two scoreless relief innings with one walk and one strikeout. Amalfi went 1-1/3 innings and allowed one hit and two hits while fanning two batters before Thurman picked up the final two outs of the game on a 4-6-3 double play.

New Hampshire hits the road to start a six-game series with Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday, July 8. The Fisher Cats return to Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester on Friday, July 18 and welcome the Binghamton Ruble Ponies for three games after the break for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

The New Hampshire Space Potatoes touch down for the second time of their three scheduled appearances on Friday, July 18 with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch. Christmas in July is Saturday, July 19, a ballpark experience that includes postgame fireworks.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







