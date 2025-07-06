July 6, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







DOBBINS FANS EIGHT BUT SEA DOGS FALL TO FISHER CATS 4-2 RHP Hunter Dobbins (0-0, 1.80 ERA) tossed 5.0 innings allowing two hits while striking out eight. He did not issue a walk. Outfielder Masataka Yoshida went two-for-three with two RBI singles and a walk in his rehab assignment. The Fisher Cats tied the game at 2-2 in the top of the eighth on a solo home run from Devonte Brown (8) then took a 4-2 lead in the top of the ninth on two solo home runs hit by McAdoo (8) and Doughty (2) which sealed the game.

SEA DOGS LOVE AN EARLY JUMP Portland is scoring the majority of their runs in the first inning this season. They have scored 44 first-inning runs while they have scored the least in the ninth inning (20). The Sea Dogs are holding opponents to just 26 runs in the first inning.

YOSHIDA COMES TO PORTLAND Masataka Yoshida has been on the 10-day injured list since March 27, with a right shoulder labral repair, retroactive to March 24, was transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 22. He has yet to make an appearance for Boston this season. He has made two rehab starts in Portland so far and is currently 3-7 with a run scored, two RBI, and a walk. The utility outfielder made two rehab starts in Triple-A Worcester earlier this week. Yoshida went 1-5 with a run scored and a walk in those two games with Worcester. The 31-year-old put together a solid 2024 campaign slashing .280/.349/.415 while launching 10 home runs and tallying 21 doubles and 56 RBI in 421 plate appearances.

"DOES IT HAVE HITS IN IT?" - MIKEY ROMERO Sea Dogs middle infielder Mikey Romero has been red-hot from the dish, currently riding an eight game on-base streak (June 27-present) with five of those games being mulit-hit performances. In his last five games, Romero is hitting .320 (8-for-25) with two doubles, one home run, and four RBI. The former first round pick (24th overall) by the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 MLB draft makes choices in his life based upon if it has hits in it. A walk-up song, a certain outfit, what he eats or listens to pregame, he will change parts of his lifestyle based upon his performance at the plate. As for right now... if it isn't broken, don't fix it.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 6, 2017 - Jeremy Barfield hit a walk-off grand slam over the Maine Monster, giving Portland an 8-7 win over New Hampshire... Barfield went 4-for-5...Cole Sturgeon added 2 hits and 2 RBI.

ON THE MOUND LHP Connelly Early gets the ball this afternoon for the Sea Dogs. In 12 appearances, nine starts for the Sea Dogs this season, Early has posted the fourth most amount of strikeouts in the Eastern League with 81 (1st is BNG J. Tong with 129) on the season while tossing 55.2 innings (2nd highest on POR). The southpaw is currently holding opponents to a .189 AVG. The last time Early faced the Fisher Cats was back on April 29 in New Hampshire. He spun 3.0 Innings of three-run ball while giving up four hits and tallying a strikeout.







