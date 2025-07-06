Somerset Takes Final Game of Series against Reading

July 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Bridgewater, NJ) - The Reading Fightin Phils (5-7; 30-49) fell to the Somerset Patriots (7-5; 42-39) 4-2 in the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon. With the win, the Patriots took the three-game series 3-0.

The Patriots got the scoring going early thanks to a fielder's choice from Rafael Flores that scored George Lombard Jr., who doubled during his time at bat. Somerset took the early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Somerset was held to only one run as Jack Dallas racked up a season-high five strikeouts over his two innings of work.

Reading tied it up in the top of the fourth after an RBI single from Hendry Mendez brought home Jose Rodriguez, who had a double of his own during his time up. Alex Binelas singled, getting Mendez to third but unfortunately were not able to capitalize on that to take the lead and had to settle for the tying run.

Somerset did not allow the game to be tied long as they took the lead back in the bottom of the fourth. Brendan Jones singled on a ground ball and Tyler Hardman hit a 2-run home run off of Travis Kuhn (L, 6-4), putting the Patriots back up with the score 3-1.

Reading got the game back within one in the top of the fifth with Carson DeMartini's first Double-A home run. His solo home run made the score 3-2 with the Fightin Phils still hot on Somerset's tail.

The game remained scoreless until Somerset extended their lead in the bottom of the eighth. Omar Martinez singled and Brendan Jones reached on a fielder's choice as Martinez made it to second after a throwing error from Jose Rodriguez. Martinez stole third and then scored after a wild pitch from Andrew Bechtold. That score put the Patriots up 4-2 and sealed the win for Somerset. Trystan Vrieling (W, 1-2) took the win for the day.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. against the Chesapeake Baysox and starting pitchers have yet to be announced. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Friday, July 18, through Sunday July 27. July 18-20 will feature a matchup against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Friday night will showcase fireworks, thanks to PA Virtual Charter School, Alvernia University, Members 1st Federal Credit Union and Berks Technical Institute. It will also feature an appearance by Swoggle, with VIP tickets available. Saturday is a Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, honoring Emergency Responders; and its also a tribute to Margaritaville, with the R-Phils wearing special Margaritaville Jerseys. The series ends Sunday when the first 2,000 kids get an Alec Bohm R-Phils Jersey T-Shirt, thanks to Rotary House Print Works. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.