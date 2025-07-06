Akron Rally Falls Short in 7-3 Loss to Erie
July 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
The Erie SeaWolves survived a late Akron RubberDucks rally to win 7-3 on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park. The two clubs split the holiday week home and home series with Akron sweeping the three games in Erie and the SeaWolves sweeping the three games at Canal Park.
Turning Point
After Akron cut the Erie lead in half to 6-3 in the bottom of the seventh, the SeaWolves added an insurance run in the eighth. Roberto Campos opened the inning with double before advancing to third on a Jim Jarvis groundout. Danny Serretti lifted a sac-fly to center to score Campos to make it 7-3 SeaWolves.
Mound Presence
Davis Sharpe made his first professional start on Sunday. The right-hander ran into some early trouble allowing two runs in the first inning before settling down to only allow two hits the rest of his afternoon. In total, Sharpe worked three innings allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out one. Shawn Rapp allowed one run over two innings. Matt Jachec allowed three runs (two earned) over an inning pitched in his Double-A debut. Ross Carver followed allowing a run over two innings. Tyler Thronton worked out of a bases loaded jam to toss a scoreless ninth.
Duck Tales
The RubberDucks were held to just two hits over the first six innings on Sunday, but the offense was finally able to crack the scoreboard in the seventh. Back-to-back walks by Kahlil Watson and Jorge Burgos opened the frame. Joe Lampe lined an RBI double into right to make it 6-1 Erie. Guy Lipscomb followed with a two-run single to make it 6-3 SeaWolves.
Notebook
Burgos extended his season long on-base streak to 15 games...Lampe's RBI double ties him with Cooper Ingle for second most RBI on the team with 39...Game Time: 2:39...Attendance: 2,447.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will have Monday off before welcoming the Richmond Flying Squirrels to Canal Park for the final series before the All-Star Break. The six-game series at Canal Park opens on Tuesday, July 8 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
