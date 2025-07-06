Yesavage, Early Meet in Series Finale

July 6, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4-7, 33-47) and the Portland Sea Dogs (4-7, 38-40) Hadlock Field at 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday afternoon.

LAST TIME OUT

New Hampshire rallied behind homers from Devonte Brown, Charles McAdoo and Cade Doughty to defeat the Sea Dogs on Saturday night, 4-2.

Trailing 2-1, Brown crushed his third homer of the year to left field to kickstart the Cats' comeback in the top of the eighth inning. After Brown tied the game, McAdoo hit a go-ahead solo shot in the top of the ninth inning to put the Cats up 3-2. Two batters later, Doughty hit his second homer of the season over the Maine Monster in left field to finalize the scoring at 4-2.

Reliever Pat Gallagher (W, 1-0) fired 2-1/3 scoreless innings of relief with one strikeout to secure his first career Double-A win. Starter Juaron Watts-Brown went five innings for the first time since June 11, allowing one earned run on four hits with six punchouts.

Three Fisher Cats homers last night tied the most in a single game this season and it was the first time New Hampshire won a game while trailing after the seventh inning this year.

McAdoo is on a 10-game hit streak and extended his on-base streak to 26 games by going 2-for-4 last night. In his last 10 games, McAdoo is hitting .375 with 15 hits and eight runs driven in.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire's Trey Yesavage (1-1, 5.79 ERA) is set to the mound for his fifth start for the Fisher Cats this season. The No. 2 Blue Jays prospect (MLB Pipeline) leads all Toronto farmhands with 107 strikeouts across 15 total starts with Single-A Dunedin, High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire. The right-hander started seven games in Dunedin, going 3-0 with a 2.43 earned run average and 55 strikeouts in 33-1/3 innings pitched. He joined the Canadians on May 20 before making four starts with High-A Vancouver and pitched to a tune of a 1.56 earned run average in 17-1/3 innings of work. Through four starts with the Fisher Cats, Yesavage has piled on 19 strikeouts in 14 innings pitched. Last time out, Yesavage pitched into the third inning against the Sea Dogs at Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday night. After tossing two scoreless frames, Yesavage surrendered four earned runs on four hits before exiting with one out in the top of the third inning. Yesavage is destined for the Major League Futures Game on July 12 in Atlanta. The Blue Jays 20th overall draft pick from 2024 is the 15th Fisher Cats player to be named to the Futures Game since 2004 and is the fourth since 2021.

Portland lefty Connelly Early (6-1, 1.94 ERA) makes his 10th start of the season for the Sea Dogs and second against the Fisher Cats. Early dealt three innings and allowed three earned runs on four hits, walking four batters and striking out one. Early ranks fourth among Eastern League pitchers with 81 punchouts in 55-2/3 innings of work. The fifth-rounder in 2023 began his college career at West Point before transferring to Virginia in 2022.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

July 6, 2009- Bryan Kervin ripped a single to center field to score Brad Emaus, and the Fisher Cats went on to a 6-5 win over the Sea Dogs in Manchester. The win was sweet after Portland rallied from down 5-2 with three runs in the top of the seventh. Brian Dopirak had two hits and two RBIs in the win.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats hit the road to Bridgewater, New Jersey to take on the Somerset Patriots for a six-game series. The series kicks off on at 6:35 PM EDT on Tuesday night.







