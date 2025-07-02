SeaWolves Fall Despite Meyers' Two Blasts

July 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (4-4, 49-28 overall) fell 6-5 to Akron (6-2, 49-27) despite a pair of homers from Chris Meyers.

Akron took an early lead when Joe Lampe belted a solo homer against Garrett Burhenn in the second inning.

Akron starter Tommy Mace issued a two-out walk to Max Anderson in the third inning. Meyers followed with a long two-run homer, giving Erie a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth, Burhenn struggled. Guy Lipscomb drew a leadoff walk and went to third when Lampe struck a double. Cameron Barstad tied the game on an RBI groundout, advancing both runners. Alex Mooney then dropped down a squeeze bunt, bringing home Lampe to give Akron a 3-2 lead. Jonah Advincula and Dayan Frias followed with singles to extend the inning. Angel Genao hit the third consecutive single, bringing home Advincula to make it 4-2. Andrew Magno then replaced Burhenn and surrendered a two-run double to Kahlil Watson, making it 6-2 on a five-run inning for Akron.

Burhenn was charged with six runs on seven hits in 3.2 innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Mace allowed a career-high six walks, but only allowed two runs in five innings.

In the seventh, Trei Cruz drew a leadoff walk against Davis Sharpe. Thayron Liranzo singled him to third. Anderson then hit a sacrifice fly, cutting the Akron lead to 6-3. Meyers followed with his second two-run blast, making it 6-5. It was Meyers' second multi-homer game of the season, having also blasted two homers on June 18.

Jack Leftwich walked Liranzo with one out in the ninth, but stranded him at second to earn his second save. Mace (9-3) earned the win over Burhenn (8-2).

Erie tied a season high with 11 walks drawn. Justice Bigbie became the first SeaWolves hitter since Danny Serretti (September 9, 2023) to draw four walks in a game.

Erie and Akron conclude the three-game series at UPMC Park on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. with Austin Bergner facing Rorik Maltrud. The two teams shift to Canal Park in Akron for three more on Friday.

