Fightin Phils Drop Both Ends of Wednesday's Doubleheader

July 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (4-4, 29-46) dropped both games of its doubleheader Wednesday to the Somerset Patriots (4-4, 39-38), falling behind 0-2 in the series. The Fightin Phils' pitchers walked eight batters and allowed four home runs, leading to a 9-4 loss followed by an 8-5 defeat.

Game 1:

Reading starter Griff McGarry (L, 0-2) worked through Somerset's order early on with his high-velocity fastball, blowing past Patriots' hitters. He struck out Yankees' No. 1 prospect George Lombard Jr. looking in the opening frame, and forced two soft contact outs to the outfield to retire the side in order.

On the other side, Somerset starter Carlos Lagrange (3-2) returned the favor to Phillies' No. 2 prospect and shortstop Aidan Miller. Lagrange also worked through the side in order as the seven-inning game began with a breeze.

While in Richmond to start their second half, the Fightin Phils received spectacular pitching from their starters. Reading's pitchers overall on the week allowed Richmond to hit just .207 with 39 hits and 20 runs, and McGarry went 4.0 innings with three runs against. The Patriots hopped on McGarry after his successful first inning with a single and then a double to take a 1-0 lead.

They padded their lead in the next inning, knocking in a run on a sacrifice fly to the center field warning track after a single and a walk. Meanwhile, Lagrange reached 100 mph and used his filthy slider to carve through Reading. McGarry walked a few more batters and allowed three more runs before exiting after 3.2 innings. Nelson Alvarez came in relief and let one more of McGarry's runners score, putting Reading in a 6-0 hole.

McGarry finished with six strikeouts on the day. Though, his three walks defined the performance and forced him into constant trouble.

The Fightin Phils eventually tallied their first hit and run of the day, as Jose Rodriguez hammered a double down the left field line after a Carson DeMartini walk. DeMartini then scored on a fielder's choice.

Despite Lagrange's small hiccup, it was his game all afternoon. He struck out Miller, DeMartini and then Rodriguez in the bottom of the sixth in order, putting the finishing touches on a stellar display. Garrett Martin then ripped a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning, putting the finishing touches on a 9-4 Somerset victory despite a three-run effort in the bottom half of the inning against the bullpen.

Game 2:

Coming off a game-one loss, Reading looked to bounce back. Though, result was similar.

Koyo Aoyagi (L, 0-1) allowed zero hits and zero runs in his first 4.0 innings for Reading last week in Richmond. It was the most he had pitched in professional baseball since his move from Japan. As for an encore, Aoyagi instantly allowed a run.

He walked the leadoff hitter and hit the next. Then, Rafael Flores smashed a single to take the early lead once again. While Aoyagi was able to work out of a bases-loaded jam by inducing a 6-3 double play, his pitch count was already up to 26 pitches.

The Fightin Phils tied the game soon after. Miller singled, DeMartini reached on an error and Rodriguez scored Miller on a sacrifice fly to center field. Aoyagi, however, gave it right back in the next inning. He struck out the first batter with his side-arm style, but allowed the next three to reach, including a double from Roc Riggio. The double scored one and Lombard Jr. extended the lead to two on a sacrifice fly to right field. Then came a scorching shot to break the game open.

Flores hammered a 1-0 pitch 110 mph to deep center field, making it a 5-1 game by scoring Riggio and himself. With Aoyagi still chugging in the third inning, Martin tallied his second home run of the day, this time a solo shot. He was eventually lifted from the game after allowing a single and hitting a batter, his third of the game. Jack Dallas took over with two runners on and one out. His slider's immense horizontal movement worked out of the jam to keep the deficit at five.

The Patriots opted for a bullpen game for the twin bill of the doubleheader. They used Cole Ayers for the first two innings, then Mason Vinyard for the third. Vinyard fell into trouble in the third, walking two. Hendry Mendez then slapped a single up the middle to score DeMartini and move Rodriguez to third. Rodriguez then ran into an out at home and Dylan Campbell struck out to end the frame.

Hayden Merda entered for the fourth and walked three straight batters to put the tying run at the plate. As DeMartini stepped to the plate, he walloped a 1-0 pitch into deep right field. In a bizarre play, Cade Fergus and Miller scored within mere feet of each other, clearing the bases and cutting the deficit to 6-5. DeMartini exited with an injury after galloping into second base. Indigo Diaz (W, 6-1) entered in relief of Merda later on and picked up the victory.

Just as it looked like the Fightin Phils would work a clean inning in the field to get back to the plate, Gunner Mayer entered with a man on first and allowed an opposite-field shot to Riggio, extending the lead to 8-5. Reading couldn't recover as Somerset completed the doubleheader sweep.

