Dunkin' Park Named "Best Double-A Ballpark" by Newsweek

July 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, Conn - The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, has been informed that Dunkin' Park is the winner in the 2025 Newsweek Fans' Choice Awards contest for Best Double-A Ballpark of 2025. The official announcement was made by Newsweek at 12:00 PM today. This is the Yard Goats first award from Newsweek, and it comes during the 10th anniversary celebration in 2025. Dunkin' Park has previously been recognized by Ballpark Digest as the "Best Double-A Ballpark" multiple times, including in 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2022. It was the first minor league ballpark to win the award three times.

"We are excited to hear that Dunkin' Park has been named the Best Double-A Ballpark in America by Newsweek," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "Thank you to all the fans who took the time to vote for our magnificent home for this prestigious award. We look forward to continuing to create a vibrant and enjoyable experience for our fans."

Dunkin' Park is home to 69 Yard Goats games throughout the season but also hosts several outside events. The Yard Goats will host the first-ever GOAT Tacos, Tequila & Taps Festival at Dunkin' Park, Thursday, July 24th through Saturday July 26th. The festival will benefit Hartford's Camp Courant and Hands on Hartford. On Sunday, July 13th at 1:00 PM, Dunkin' Park will be home to a Family Fun Day event and Vintage Base Ball Game between the Providence Grays and the Tunnelmen from Lisbon, Connecticut. The teams will play a 9-inning, bare-handed game, following historical rules. The Yard Goats will also host the first-ever HUGE card & memorabilia show at Dunkin' Park on Saturday, August 23rd from 9AM until 2PM.

The Yard Goats continue their homestand tonight at 5:00 PM against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.







