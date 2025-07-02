Mets LHP Sean Manaea to Start Game 1 of Wednesday Doubleheader for Double-A Binghamton

July 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

HARTFORD, CT - With Tuesday's postponement, New York Mets LHP Sean Manaea will make a rehab start with Double-A Binghamton in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader at 5 p.m. against the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park.

OF Jesse Winker, beginning a rehab assignment with the Rumble Ponies, will play in the second game of the doubleheader, which will begin approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Both games will be broadcast on MiLB.TV and WNBF News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM and can be streamed on the WNBF app. Coverage starts prior to the first game at 4:45 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.







