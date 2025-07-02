Sea Dogs Drop to Fisher Cats 4-1

July 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Manchester, New Hampshire - The Portland Sea Dogs (3-5, 37-38) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-6, 31-46) 4-1 on Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium. The Sea Dogs moved to 3-5 in the second-half, they currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

New Hampshire started the scoring in the bottom of the first. A one out double from Jackson Hornung got the inning going for the Fisher Cats. A batter later, Charles McAdoo cranked a two-run home run which gave the Fisher Cats a 2-0 lead.

The Fisher Cats tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the second. With one out, Je'von Ward singled and then advanced to second on a single from Gabriel Martinez. The next batter Jacob Sharp lined an RBI single to give New Hampshire a 3-0 lead. A batter later, Hornung cracked an RBI single that scored Martinez from second and gave the Fisher Cats a 4-0 advantage.

Portland responded in the top of fourth. Allan Castro peppered a single and then proceeded to score on an RBI double from Zach Ehrhard which cut New Hampshire's lead to 4-1.

RHP Grant Rogers (2-4, 3.27 ERA) received the win tossing 7.0 innings of one-run (earned) ball while surrendering nine hits, and tallied four strikeouts. LHP Eduardo Rivera (0-2, 5.79 ERA) was tagged with the loss, hurling 5.0 innings of four-run ball (all earned) while walking one batter and posted four strikeouts. RHP Alex Amalfi (S,4) received the save tossing 2.0 scoreless innings while racking up four strikeouts.

The Sea Dogs will continue their abbreviated road trip tomorrow July 3 at Delta Dental Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. LHP Dalton Rogers (2-1, 4.97 ERA) gets the start for Portland. RHP Ryan Watson (4-5, 4.10 ERA) will start for New Hampshire.







