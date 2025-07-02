Yard Goats Split Doubleheader, Sullivan Picks up 6th Win

July 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats split a doubleheader with the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats took game one 5-3, to extend their win streak to five straight games. Nic Kent hit a two-run home run for the Yard Goats, his first of the season. Hartford starter Sean Sullivan pitched six innings, allowing three runs, with seven strikeouts. Sullivan became the first Yard Goats pitcher this season to reach six wins. Yard Goats top prospect Charlie Condon picked up his first career Double-A hit and RBI, coming off Mets LHP Sean Manaea, on a MLB rehab assignment. In game two, the Rumble Ponies won 6-0, and got help from a three-run homer by Jesse Winker, who was on a MLB Rehab assignment.

In game one, The Yard Goats had the bats hot early when Kyle Karros singled to center field off Rumble Ponies starter Sean Manaea in the first inning. Cole Carrigg scored from second on the play. The Yard Goats extended the lead in the second inning when Nic Kent lined a single up the middle, scoring Dyan Jorge from second.

The Rumble Ponies took a 3-2 lead in the third inning on a 3-run home run off the bat of Nick Morabito, who smashed it to left field off Yard Goats starter Sean Sullivan.

Karros led off the bottom of the third inning for the Yard Goats with a leadoff triple off the center field wall. Karros scored later that inning when Charlie Condon singled to left field, for his first double-A hit and RBI to tie the game 3-3.

The Yard Goats reclaimed the lead in the fourth inning when Nic Kent launched his first home run of the season- a two-run shot to left field that brought Jorge home on the play. Goats lead 5-3.

Rumble Ponies starter Sean Manaea pitched three innings, letting up three runs (two earned), on six hits, and struck out three. Manaea will get a no decision for the game.

Welington Herrera got the save as he came in to pitch the seventh and final inning of game 1 of this doubleheader. Herrera got the Rumble Ponies down in order 1-2-3 to end the game.

In game two, Binghamton got out to an early 1-0 lead with a Carson Benge solo shot to center field off Yard Goats starter Victor Juarez.

The Rumble Ponies added two runs to their lead in the fifth inning when JT Schwartz hit a fly ball to left field that was dropped by Jared Thomas, scoring Ryan Clifford from third. The Goats had the infield playing in on the grass when William Lugo poked a single past the shortstop, scoring Jacob Reimer from third. Rumble Ponies lead 3-0 in the fifth.

The Rumble Ponies got the insurance they needed from their big leaguer Jesse Winker on rehab, with a 3-run blast to the right field upper deck. Matt O'Neill and Wyatt Young scored on the play, giving Binghamton a 6-0 lead.

Yard Goats starter Victor Juarez went just 3 innings, allowing 1 run on 1 hit, and 2 strikeouts.

Rumble Ponies starter Joander Suarez dealt six shutout innings, allowing just two hits, and striking out four. Anthony Nunez came in to pitch the seventh inning for Binghamton, as he sent the Goats down 1-2-3 to end the game.

The Yard Goats continue their six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday night at 6:10 PM. RHP McCade Brown gets the start for the Yard Goats against the Rumble Ponies. It's Let's Celebrate the USA night at Dunkin' Park! The game will be streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.







