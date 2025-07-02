Senators Fall Short Despite Late Push, Drop 8-5 Decision to Altoona

July 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators couldn't overcome a big middle-inning surge from the Altoona Curve on Wednesday night, falling 8-5 at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Right-hander Kyle Luckham Luckham (4-4) was tagged with the loss despite not issuing a walk and striking out three. He allowed four earned runs across five innings, including a key two-run homer by Altoona third baseman Kervin Pichardo in the fifth that gave Altoona a 8-1 lead.

The Senators got on the board early with a run in the top of the first but struggled to string together hits in scoring situations, finishing just 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position and leaving nine men on base.

Offensively, Harrisburg collected 11 hits, led by Cayden Wallace. The third baseman doubled and tripled, scoring twice. Seaver King stayed hot with a 2-for-4 performance and also swiped a base, while Carlos De La Cruz added two hits. The Senators rallied late with runs in the sixth, seventh, and eighth, but the Altoona bullpen held firm, capped by a perfect ninth from Curve closer Brandan Burrows, who notched his fifth save of the year. Phillip Glasser singled in the ninth inning to extend his hitting streak to 14 games.







