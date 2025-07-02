Squirrels Split Pair with Baysox on Wednesday

July 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Chesapeake Baysox, 6-4, on Wednesday night at The Diamond in the completion of Tuesday's rain-suspended game before a 1-0 loss in the night's regularly scheduled game.

The Flying Squirrels (24-51, 3-5 second half) pulled out to a five-run lead and held off a late charge by the Baysox (33-42, 2-6) to begin the night before being held to one hit in the second game.

Game 1

Win: Nick Sinacola (2-2)

Loss: Raul Alcantara (0-1)

Save: Tyler Myrick (5)

TOG: 2:40 (1:31 delay)

Attendance: 3,821

The Flying Squirrels beat the Baysox, 6-4, in the completion of Tuesday's rain-suspended game at The Diamond.

On Tuesday night, Reed Trimble led off the game with a solo homer on the fourth pitch thrown by Richmond starter Jack Choate. The Baysox were leading, 1-0, when play was stopped for rain in the middle of the third inning.

When play resumed on Wednesday night, the Flying Squirrels took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning with a two-run double by Victor Bericoto against Baysox reliever Raul Alcantara (Loss, 0-1).

Nick Sinacola (Win, 2-2) took over on the mound in the top of the fourth inning and threw three scoreless innings, allowing two hits with two strikeouts.

In the bottom of the fifth, Diego Velasquez drove in Aeverson Arteaga with a triple to extend the lead to 3-1.

Arteaga pushed the lead to 5-1 in the sixth inning with a two-out, two-run single. A Baysox error brought home another run in the seventh to extend the Flying Squirrels' lead to 6-1.

Chesapeake closed the score to 6-4 in the top of the eighth inning with an RBI single by Silas Ardoin and a two-run double by Creed Willems.

Tyler Myrick (Save, 5) stranded two runners on base in the top of the ninth to end the game.

Game 2

Win: Trey Gibson (2-1)

Loss: Seth Lonsway (2-7)

Save: --

TOG: 1:57

Attendance: 5,225

Baysox starter and Newport News native Trey Gibson threw a one-hit shutout as the Flying Squirrels lost Wednesday night's regularly scheduled game, 3-0.

A one-out single by Victor Bericoto in the fourth inning was the only hit of the game for the Flying Squirrels against Gibson (Win, 2-1). The former Liberty pitcher and Grafton High School alum struck out six over his seven innings with no walks in the longest outing of his professional career.

The Baysox jumped ahead in the top of the fourth inning. After a walk and a single, Silas Ardoin drove home a run with a single. A wild pitch by Seth Lonsway (Loss, 2-7) brought home a run and Carter Young added an RBI single to open a 3-0 Chesapeake lead.

Lonsway tied a season high with seven strikeouts over five innings and allowed three runs on six hits.

Will Bednar struck out the side in the sixth to work around two singles. Marquis Johnson worked a 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels and Baysox wrap up the series on Thursday night at The Diamond. Left-hander Joe Whitman (2-7, 5.64) will start for Richmond opposed by Chesapeake right-hander Levi Wells (0-4, 2.91). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

Thursday is the Flying Squirrels' Independence Day celebration featuring a Dueling Fireworks show postgame. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

On Friday night, the Flying Squirrels are hosting Star-Spangled Squirrels Fest at The Diamond. The Independence Day celebration will feature fireworks, live music, food and drink special and more. Tickets are on sale at SquirrelsBaseball.com.







