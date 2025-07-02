Cats Look to Snap Five-Game Skid Behind Rogers

July 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-6, 30-46) and the Portland Sea Dogs (234, 37-38) play the second game of their three-game set at 6:35 PM EDT on Wednesday night. The Fisher Cats brought a 5-4 lead into the top of the ninth inning on Tuesday night before Portland rattled off seven unanswered runs to hand New Hampshire its fifth straight loss.

LAST TIME OUT

The Fisher Cats fell in extras to the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday night, 11-6. New Hampshire jumped on the board early thanks to homers from Jace Bohrofen and Gabriel Martinez to put the Cats in front, 3-0, through two innings.

Bohrofen went 2-for-5 with two runs driven in for his 14th multi-hit game of the season. Jackson Hornung drilled a single in the ninth inning to extend his hit streak to seven games and is hitting .429 with 12 hits through seven games with the Fisher Cats this season.

After Portland took a 4-3 lead on Zach Ehrhard's three-run blast, the Fisher Cats responded on an Eddinson Paulino double that cashed in Charles McAdoo to tie the game at 4-4.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, Cade Doughty laced a double to right-center field to score McAdoo and give the Cats a 5-4 lead. The Sea Dogs would go on to tie the game in the top of the ninth inning and score seven unanswered runs on their way to a 11-6 win in extra innings.

In his second outing with the Fisher Cats, reliever Pat Gallagher staved off the Dogs for 3-2/3 scoreless innings with three hits and four punchouts.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire will trot 6-foot-7 right-hander Grant Rogers (1-4, 3.65 ERA) to the hill for his eighth start in a Fisher Cats uniform this season. Rogers is coming off back-to-back quality starts and was handed the loss in both games, falling 5-1 on June 19 against Somerset and 2-1 on June 26 in Portland. The righty posted a 4.15 earned run average across five starts in June, allowing 12 earned runs in 26 innings pitched. Half of his 12 earned runs last month came in on June 13 in Reading, when Rogers surrendered six earned runs on seven hits in four innings of work. Rogers responded by holding opponents to three earned runs on 11 hits in his last 12 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts to two walks. Rogers fired six innings and allowed two earned runs his last time out on June 26 in Hartford for his fourth quality start of the season. The 11thr rounder out of McNeese State made eight starts with High-A Vancouver before being assigned to Double-A New Hampshire with Juaron Watts-Brown on May 20.

Left-hander Eduardo Rivera (0-1, 4.15 ERA) will make his second start for the Sea Dogs since being called up from High-A Greenville on June 24. After going 3-1 with a 1.61 earned run average across 10 appearances for the Drive, Rivera made his Double-A debut against Binghamton on June 26. Rivera tossed 4-1/3 innings and allowed two earned on three hits in Portland's 2-1 loss to the Rumble Ponies. He recorded season-highs with six strikeouts and five walks. Rivera was selected by the Athletics in the 11thr round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Colegio Cadest in Carolina, Puerto Rico. The 22-year-old was in the Athletics' system until being released on May 21, 2024. The Red Sox signed Rivera to a minor league deal on June 12 before being assigned to the Florida Complex League. Rivera joined Single-A Salem on July 30, where he would spend the rest of the 2024 campaign. The lefty made six appearances and four starts in Salem at the end of last year, going 0-1 with a 1.99 earned run average. Through 49 innings pitched this season, Rivera has collected 74 punchouts to 21 free passes, and he is still in search of his first Double-A win.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

July 2, 2022- The Fisher Cats beat the Sea Dogs 4-2 at Hadlock Field. Cam Eden hit a two-run homer in the top of the sixth to break a 1-1 tie, and Luis De Los Santos added a ninth-inning sacrifice fly. Andrew Bash went four scoreless innings in relief without allowing a hit to earn the win.

WHAT'S NEXT?

New Hampshire and Portland close out their three-game set with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Thursday night. Fisher Cats righty Ryan Watson (4-5, 4.10 ERA) is set to make his 14th start and second against the Sea Dogs this season. Watson fired seven scoreless innings in New Hampshire's 8-2 win over Portland on May 2. The Sea Dogs send left-hander Dalton Rogers (2-1, 4.97 ERA) to the mound for his eighth appearance and fifth start for Portland this season. The Cats and Dogs hit the road on Friday to play a three-game series at Hadlock Field in Portland.







