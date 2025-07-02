Riggio, Flores and Lagrange Power Patriots to Doubleheader Sweep over Reading Wednesday

Roc Riggio and Rafael Flores of the Somerset Patriots

The Somerset Patriots swept the Reading Fightin Phils in their doubleheader at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, PA on Wednesday. Somerset won the first game 9-4 and the second game 8-5.

In game one, eight of the nine Somerset batters scored a run and collected a hit. In game one, six of the nine Somerset batters drove in a run. In game two, relievers Indigo Diaz and Will Brian combined to strike out five consecutive batters from the fifth to seventh innings. Somerset has won eight straight games on the road. With the sweep, Somerset improved to 10-2 in doubleheader games this season.

RHP Carlos Lagrange (6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 10 K) earned the win in his fifth Double-A start of the season in game one.

Lagrange threw a fastball at 101 mph for his final strikeout. Lagrange tallied double-digit strikeouts for the second time this season (6/19 @NH, 12).

In three road starts this season, Lagrange has compiled a 3-0 record. He has thrown 17.1 IP over which he has allowed 8 H, 5 R, 5 BB and recorded 28 K. Lagrange has a 2.60 ERA, a 0.75 WHIP and a .133 BAA in road contests with Somerset.

RHP Cole Ayers (2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 0 K) made his first career start and 18th appearance of the season in game two and did not factor into the decision.

RHP Indigo Diaz (2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K) earned his team-best sixth win of the season in his 24th outing of the season in game two, tying him for the team lead.

Since 5/11 @AKR, Diaz has thrown 18.1 IP over which he has allowed 5 H, 1 R, 7 BB and recorded 19 K. In this stretch, Diaz has posted a 0.48 ERA, a 0.64 WHIP and a .083 BAA. Diaz's 0.48 ERA since 5/11 is the second-best mark in the Eastern League among pitchers with 15+ IP (T. Watson - ERI, 0.39 ERA).

LHP Will Brian (1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) picked up the first Double-A save of his career in game two.

2B Roc Riggio (3-for-5, R, 2 RBI, 2B) led the team with four runs and five RBI on the day, highlighted by a two-run home run in the fifth inning of game two.

Since Riggio debuted in Double-A on 6/3, Riggio leads the EL with 8 HR. Riggio is tied for the league lead with 14 XBH. Riggio also ranks third in RBI (21), TB (54), tied for third in R (19), fourth in SLG (.607) and seventh in OPS (.944).

C/DH Rafael Flores (3-for-7, 2 R, 4 RBI, 2B, HR, SF, K) tied for the team lead with three hits on the day, including a three-run home run in the second inning of game two.

Flores picked up his 25th multi-hit game in game two, continuing to lead the Patriots. Flores has collected eight multi-hit contests in his last 12 games, dating back to 6/19 @NH, over which he is 19-for-48 (.396/.434/.708) with 9 R, 9 XBH (6 2B, 3 HR), 13 RBI, 4 BB, and a 1.142 OPS. Flores ranks second among EL batters with 149 TB, 86 H, 52 RBI, 35 XBH and 13 HR. Flores also ranks tied for third in 2B (21), fifth in SLG (.503), sixth in AVG (.291), tied for sixth in R (44) and seventh in OPS (.851).

3B/1B Dylan Jasso (2-for-5, 3 R, RBI, HR, 3 BB, 2 K) scored two runs in game one and nailed a solo shot in the third inning of game two.

Jasso ranks third among EL batters in TB (124), tied for fifth in HR (11) and H (71), eighth in RBI (41) and R (43), tied for eighth in XBH (26) and ninth in OPS (.470). Jasso tied his career-high with 11 HR in 69 games this season. Jasso hit 11 HR in 120 games with Single-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley last season.

RF/CF Garrett Martin (1-for-8, R, 3 RBI, HR, 4 K) blasted a three-run home run in the seventh inning of game one.

DH/C Omar Martinez (2-for-6, R, RBI, 2B, 2 BB) ripped an RBI double in the second inning and scored in the fourth inning in game one.

1B Tyler Hardman (1-for-3, R, RBI, 2B, 2 K) laced an RBI double at 110 mph off the bat in the fourth inning of game one.

SS George Lombard Jr. (1-for-6, R, RBI, HBP, SF, ROE, 2 K) reached base safely in both games, collecting an RBI single in the fourth inning and getting hit by a pitch in game two.

Since 6/4 @BNG, George Lombard Jr. has been on base in 24 of his last 26 games, over which he is 22-for-97 (.227/.327/.392) with 10 RBI, 20 R, 10 XBH (6 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR), 12 BB, 1 HBP and 7 SB. Lombard Jr. leads all Yankee minor leaguers with 57 R. He also ranks second in BB (55), tied for third in SB (25), 3B (4), fifth in OBP (.390), tied for fifth in 2B (15) and ninth in H (64).

