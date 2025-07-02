Gibson Dominates as Baysox Split First Two in Richmond
July 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Chesapeake Baysox News Release
RICHMOND, VA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, split the first two games of their series to the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, losing game one 6-4 and winning game two 3-0 on Wednesday night from The Diamond.
Tuesday's game was suspended in the middle of the third inning due to rain and was completed today in its entirety.
After Chesapeake took a 1-0 lead through two and a half innings, Richmond scored five runs in the next four innings against Rául Alcantara (L, 0-1) and Yaqui Rivera.
Nick Sinacola (W, 2-2) threw three scoreless innings in relief to earn the win for the Flying Squirrels.
The Baysox whittled the five-run deficit down to two in the eighth on an RBI single from Silas Ardoin and a two-run double from Creed Willems. However, Chesapeake stranded the tying runs in the ninth on first and third as Ardoin struck out swinging against Tyler Myrick (5).
Reed Trimble fell a triple shy of the cycle in the first game, his first three-hit performance of the season.
In the second game, Trey Gibson (W, 2-2) fired the first complete game of his career with seven shutout innings and six strikeouts. The Orioles No. 14 prospect allowed just one hit and one walk. It's the first seven inning complete game by a Baysox pitcher since Justin Armbruester in June 2023. Gibson has now struck out 98 batters in 65 innings pitched between High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Chesapeake and holds a 2.05 ERA in Double-A.
The Baysox gave Gibson run support in the fourth with three runs across against Richmond starter Seth Lonsway (L, 2-7). Ardoin lined an RBI single up the middle before a wild pitch scored Trimble from third. Carter Young drove in Ardoin with a single to left. Ardoin has now driven in a run in four straight games and in seven of his last eight.
Enrique Bradfield Jr. returned to the lineup for the first time since June 22 and went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. The Orioles No. 2 prospect had missed the last seven games due to right hamstring tightness.
Chesapeake concludes its three-game road trip in Richmond tomorrow night. RHP Levi Wells is scheduled to start for the Baysox against LHP Joe Whitman for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from The Diamond.
The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Friday, July 4 at 6:35 pm against Richmond. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.
