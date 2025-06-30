Bradfield Jr. and Gillies Selected to 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game

June 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD - Chesapeake Baysox outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. and right-handed pitcher Keagan Gillies have been selected by Major League Baseball to participate in the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. They will represent the Baltimore Orioles in the annual matchup featuring baseball's top prospects. Bradfield and Gillies are the 15 th and 16th Baysox players in franchise history to be named to the All-Star Futures Game. This also marks the first time that Major League Baseball has selected two Baysox players to participate in baseball's top prospect showcase.

Bradfield, the Orioles' No. 2 prospect (MLB Pipeline), has played in 33 games this season and is slashing .240/.378/.356 with seven doubles, one triple, one home run, seven RBI and 13 stolen bases. His 74 stolen bases last season were the second-most in all of Minor League Baseball. Bradfield also received a Rawlings Gold Glove Award as one of the best defensive outfielders in Minor League Baseball for the 2024 season. The 23-year-old was drafted by the Orioles with the 17th overall pick in the 1st round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt.

Gillies has pitched in 26 games this season and holds a 1.15 ERA in 31.1 innings pitched with 34 strikeouts over just four walks allowed. His eight saves are tied for the second-most in the Eastern League. Amongst relievers who have pitched a minimum of 25 innings, Gillies holds the third-best ERA in the Eastern League and the seventh-best ERA in all of Double-A. The 27-year-old was drafted by the Orioles in the 15th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Tulane.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game is scheduled for Saturday, July 12 at 4:00 p.m. (ET) at Truist Field in Atlanta, the home of the Atlanta Braves and the site of this year's MLB All-Star Game. Braves legends Marquis Grissom and Chipper Jones will manage the American League and National League Futures Teams, respectively. The game will be televised on MLB Network.

Past Baysox participants of the All-Star Futures Game have included Matt Riley (1999), Erik Bedard (2002), Val Majewski (2004), Jim Johnson (2005), Brian Matusz (2009), Zack Britton (2010), Manny Machado (2012), Henry Urrutia (2013), Dariel Álvarez (2014), Chance Sisco (2016), Tanner Scott (2017), Ryan Mountcastle (2018), Adley Rutschman (2021) and Samuel Basallo (2024).

The Baysox begin a three-game road trip against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, from Tuesday, July 1 through Thursday, July 3 at The Diamond.

The next Baysox homestand is scheduled for Friday, July 4 through Sunday, July 6 against Richmond from Prince George's Stadium.







