Erie Moon Mammoths Stomp into UPMC Park

June 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, are pleased to introduce the team's newest alternate identity, the Erie Moon Mammoths.

The SeaWolves were selected by renowned comedian John Oliver and his creative team at HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, following a lighthearted segment which offered a total rebrand to one Minor League Baseball club. The show, known for its well-researched feature stories, dug deep into Erie's frozen past to unearth the team's new moniker. As stated on the show, the team had no input on the name or logo.

The name draws inspiration from the 1991 discovery of woolly mammoth remains by Summit Township resident George Moon. Moon found a large bone while scuba diving in Lake Pleasant, located about eight miles south of Erie. He subsequently worked with a local anthropologist to help identify the remains. Known colloquially as the "Moon Mammoth," the remains are housed in the State Museum of Pennsylvania in Harrisburg. The "Moon Mammoth" skeleton is one of the most complete specimens from the Great Lakes region, with eighty percent of the body intact, including the molars, tusks, lower jaw, humerus, radius, ulna, both shoulder blades, pelvis, vertebrae, ribs and foot bones.

UPMC Park will be transformed into the home of the Moon Mammoths on Saturday, July 19 when the team hosts the Chesapeake Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) at 6:05 p.m. Oliver is expected to attend on July 19 to participate in a night of MAMMOTH FUN presented by UPMC Hamot! The first 1,000 ticketed fans in attendance will receive a Moon Mammoths squishy, and fans will be treated to a postgame Pyrotecnico fireworks show. Game day entertainment will embrace the new brand, and George Moon has been invited to attend as a guest of the show and Major League Baseball.

The Moon Mammoths on-field jerseys feature a bold and imaginative design that blends lunar and prehistoric themes. The front of the jersey depicts a rising moon with the team's name across the front chest. A moon pattern is displayed on the sleeves along with a sublimated patch of an illustrated woolly mammoth wearing a space helmet. The sleeve patch logo also will appear on the team's New Era 59FIFTY official on-field caps.

"We're excited to partner with Last Week Tonight with John Oliver to bring baseball fans a new experience that is playful, prehistoric, purposeful, and purple," Erie Team President Greg Coleman said. "Special thanks to SeaWolves owner Fernando Aguirre, the Last Week Tonight with John Oliver production team, Major League Baseball, VisitErie, UPMC, the Detroit Tigers, key vendors, and our front office crew for their creativity, support, flexibility, and discretion."

The SeaWolves will play as the Moon Mammoths on four dates in 2025. In addition to July 19, the team will also sport the new identity on Tuesday, August 19, and on back-to-back nights on Friday, September 12 and Saturday, September 13, as part of Strike Out Cancer Weekend presented by UPMC Health Plan.

Tickets are on sale now for the inaugural Moon Mammoths game on July 19 at SeaWolves.com. Moon Mammoths replica jerseys, caps, and apparel are available for presale now on both MoonMammoths.com and SeaWolves.com.

