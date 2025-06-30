Yesavage to Represent Toronto at 2025 All-Star Futures Game

June 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - In conjunction with MLB Pipeline, Baseball America and the 30 MLB clubs, Major League Baseball released National League and American League rosters for the 2025 All-Star Futures Game on Monday, June 30. Announced on MLB Network on Monday, New Hampshire's Trey Yesavage (TOR No. 2, MLB No. 63, MLB Pipeline) was selected to the American League roster and became the 15th Fisher Cats player to be named to the Futures Game since 2004 and the fourth since 2021.

Yesavage, 21, was selected by Toronto with the 20th overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of East Carolina University and is one of nine 2024 draft selections and one of 11 former first round draft picks featured in this year's Futures Game in Atlanta. The 26th All-Star Futures Game will be played at 4:00 PM EDT on Saturday, July 12 at Truist Park and will be followed by the 2025 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, presented by Geico.

After being selected in last year's draft, Yesavage was one of 42 Futures Game players that participated in Spring Breakout this past March in Spring Training. From Boyertown, Pennsylvania, Yesavage began his first professional summer with the Dunedin Blue Jays and struck out 55 batters in 33/1-3 innings across seven starts. Yesavage received promotion to High-A Vancouver on May 20 and struck out 33 batters in 17-1/3 innings with the Canadians and posted a 17.13 strikeouts per nine innings. On June 12, Yesavage was promoted to Double-A New Hampshire and earned his first Fisher Cats win with five scoreless innings and eight strikeouts on June 25 in Hartford.

The Futures Game will air exclusively live on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.TV, MLB.com and in the MLB App with Melanie Newman (play-by-play), Yonder Alonso (analyst), Jonathan Mayo (analyst) and Sande Charles (reporter) on the call.

Each Major League organization is represented, and players from all player development leagues were eligible to be selected. Complete Futures Game rosters, prospect analysis and rankings can be found at MLB.com/pipeline.

MLB All-Star Week includes the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 15th); Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 14th); All-Star Saturday featuring the All-Star Futures Game and the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Geico (July 12th); the MLB Draft presented by Nike (July 13th-14th); the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile (July 11th); and Capital One All-Star Village (July 12th-15th).

The 95th Midsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and TDA Sports; and worldwide by partners in more than 200 countries. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States. ESPN Radio will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game, while Univision will provide Spanish language coverage on radio. MLB Network and MLB.com will also provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage.

