Tong, Benge Selected to 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game

June 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced that RHP Jonah Tong and OF Carson Benge have been selected to participate in the 2025 All Star Futures Game on Saturday, July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Tong, the Mets #4 prospect and #92 prospect in MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects, is having a spectacular year with the Rumble Ponies. Tong leads all of minor league baseball with 115 strikeouts and is second in the minors with a 1.73 ERA in 14 starts. Tong is also second in MiLB and first in all of Double-A with a .137 opponent's batting average. Additionally, his strikeout percentage (K%) of 40.5% is second in all of MiLB.

The 22-year-old was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month in May. One of the highlights of Tong's season came on May 10, when he threw six and two thirds perfect innings against Reading with a career-high 13 strikeouts, headlining the first perfect game in Binghamton's 33-year franchise history. He also threw five no-hit innings on June 4 vs. Somerset, with 11 punchouts. On June 21 at Harrisburg, Tong went a career-high seven and two thirds innings, allowing just two hits (neither of which left the infield), one walk, with 11 strikeouts.

The Markham, Ontario, Canada native was selected by the Mets in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Georgia Premier Academy.

Benge, the Mets #3 prospect and #81 prospect in MLB Pipeline's Top 100, was promoted to Binghamton on June 23 after a terrific start to the year with High-A Brooklyn. Benge slashed .302/.417/.480 with an .897 OPS in 60 games with the Cyclones. He also had 68 hits, 37 RBIs, and four home runs with Brooklyn.

At the time of his promotion, Benge was tied atop the South Atlantic League (SAL) leaderboard with 18 doubles. He was second in the SAL with 47 runs scored, third in on-base percentage, hits, and OPS, 4th in batting average and XBH (27), and 5th in slugging percentage. The Yukon, Oklahoma native also stole 15 bases in 17 attempts.

In his first week with Binghamton, Benge already had four hits, five walks, and two stolen bases in five games. He also hit a game-tying RBI double on June 28 for his first RBI of his Double-A career.

Benge, 22, was selected by the Mets with the 19th overall pick in the 2024 draft out of Oklahoma State. He was a finalist for the John Olerud Award following his junior year with the Cowboys, awarded by the College Baseball Foundation to honor the nation's top combo pitcher-position player.

The Futures Game is an annual showcase of Major League Baseball's top prospects as part of MLB All-Star Week and will feature a National League vs. American League format. It will air exclusively live on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.TV, MLB.com, and in the MLB app at 4 p.m. EST.







