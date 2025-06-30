RubberDucks' Jorge Burgos Named Player of the Week

June 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(AKRON, OHIO) - Akron RubberDucks first baseman and outfielder Jorge Burgos was named Eastern League Player of the Week for Week 14, June 23-29.

Burgos hit .500 (12-for-24) with five runs scored, nine RBI, four doubles, a triple and a home run in six games played against the Harrisburg Senators. Burgos hit safely in all six games of the series and had a four multi-hit games, including a four hit night on June 25.

Burgos is the second member of the 2025 RubberDucks to be named Eastern League Pitcher or Player of the Week this season. CJ Kayfus earned Player of the Week honors in the Eastern League for Week 3.

A 2019 international free agent signing by the Guardians, the 23-year-old Burgos is in his second season with the RubberDucks. In 68 games played this season, he is batting .234 with 11 home runs, 15 doubles, three triples and 57 RBI. He leads the Eastern League and Guardians organization in RBI while ranking fifth in the EL in homers and extra-base hits (29).

The Akron RubberDucks head to Erie to begin a three-game series against the SeaWolves on July 1. The RubberDucks will return to Canal Park to begin a three-game series against the SeaWolves on Friday, July 4 at 7:05 p.m.

