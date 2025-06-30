Early Captures Eastern League Pitcher of the Week Honors

June 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland, Maine - For the second consecutive week, a Portland Sea Dogs pitcher has captured Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors. Left-handed pitcher Connelly Early has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 23rd through 29th after firing six no-hit innings on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Early tossed six no-hit shutout innings on Sunday, June 29th, against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in Binghamton, New York, leading the Sea Dogs to a 3-1 victory. Early walked three and struck out seven batters in the outing to earn the accolade.

This season in 12 games (nine starts), Early has notched a 6-1 record with a 1.94 ERA. He has tossed 55.2 innings, allowing 12 earned runs on 37 hits while walking 24 and striking out 81. He ranks fourth in the league with 81 strikeouts and has a 1.10 WHIP and a .189 average against.

Early was drafted by the Red Sox in the fifth round of the 2023 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft. He entered the 2025 season ranked by Baseball America as the Red Sox' number 10 prospect and number three pitching prospect. Baseball America also rates him as having the system's best changeup and best curveball.

Portland Sea Dogs' right-handed pitcher David Sandlin earned Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors for the preceding week (June 16-22) after he tossed six no-hit innings. Sandlin has earned the honor twice this season, having previously won the award for the week of May 26th through June 1st.

Additionally, Sea Dogs' infielder Blaze Jordan earned Eastern League Player of the Week honors for the week of May 19th through the 25th and Eastern League Player of the Month honors for May.

