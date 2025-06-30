George Lombard Jr. Selected to Represent Yankees at MLB's 2025 All-Star Futures Game

June 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots infielder George Lombard Jr.

Bridgewater, New Jersey - MLB has announced that New York Yankees No. 1 prospect INF George Lombard Jr. has been named to the American League roster for the 2025 All-Star Futures Game. The 26th edition of the Futures Game will be played at 4:00 p.m. (ET) on Saturday, July 12th at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Lombard Jr. is hitting .248/.394/.374 on the season, beginning in High-A Hudson Valley with a promotion to Double-A Somerset 5/6/25. Since joining the Patriots, Lombard. Jr. has 34 R, 36 H, 7 2B, 3 3B, 2 HR, 14 RBI and 14 SB.

He currently leads all Yankees minor leaguers in R (56) and BB (55), while ranking among the top in 3B (4, T-2nd), SB (25 (T-2nd), 2B (15, T-5), H (63, T-8th), TB (95, 9th), OBP (.394, 10th).

Lombard Jr. was originally selected by the Yankees in the first round (26th overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Gulliver Prep High School in Miami. In three minor league seasons with the Yankees organization (2023-25), Lombard Jr. has hit .242/.367/.349 with 121 R, 175 H, 42 2B, 6 3B, 8 HR, 78 RBI and 68 SB in 195 games.

The son of former Major League outfielder and current Detroit Tigers bench coach George Lombard, Lombard Jr. split the 2024 season between Single-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley, batting .231/.338/.334 with 56 R, 25 doubles, 2 triples, 5 HR, 45 RBI, 61 BB and 39 SB in 110 combined games. He led Yankees farmhands in stolen bases, was tied for eighth in doubles and ranked ninth in hits and walks last season.

Major League Baseball, in conjunction with MLB Pipeline, Baseball America and the 30 Major League Clubs, selected the 25 players named to each team. Each Major League organization is represented and players from all player development leagues were eligible to be selected. Complete Futures Game rosters, prospect analysis and rankings can be found at MLB.com/pipeline.

The Futures Game will air exclusively live on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.TV, MLB.com and in the MLB App.

