Baysox and Flying Squirrels Suspended in Richmond on Tuesday Night

July 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







RICHMOND, VA - Tuesday's game between the Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, was suspended due to rain. At the time of suspension, the Baysox led 1-0 in the middle of the third inning.

The game will resume on Wednesday at 5:35 p.m. with a second seven-inning game to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

After a one-hour rain delay postponed first pitch to 7:35 p.m., a second rain delay began at approximately 8:20 p.m.

Reed Trimble drove in the first run for the Baysox with a leadoff solo homer, his fifth of the season.

