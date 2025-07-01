Baysox and Flying Squirrels Suspended in Richmond on Tuesday Night
July 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Chesapeake Baysox News Release
RICHMOND, VA - Tuesday's game between the Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, was suspended due to rain. At the time of suspension, the Baysox led 1-0 in the middle of the third inning.
The game will resume on Wednesday at 5:35 p.m. with a second seven-inning game to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
After a one-hour rain delay postponed first pitch to 7:35 p.m., a second rain delay began at approximately 8:20 p.m.
Reed Trimble drove in the first run for the Baysox with a leadoff solo homer, his fifth of the season.
The next Baysox homestand is scheduled to start on Friday, July 4 at 6:35 pm against Richmond. Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.
Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2025
- Campos Homers in Erie's Loss to Akron - Erie SeaWolves
- Baysox and Flying Squirrels Suspended in Richmond on Tuesday Night - Chesapeake Baysox
- Curve Walk Through Senate, Earn 6-5 Win - Altoona Curve
- Squirrels, Baysox Suspended Tuesday Night for Rain - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Tuesday's Rumble Ponies Game Postponed in Hartford, Doubleheader to be Played Wednesday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Reading and Somerset to Play Doubleheader Wednesday July 2 - Reading Fightin Phils
- Reading vs Somerset Rained out Tuesday Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- July 1, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- LHP Sean Manaea to Start Tuesday's Game for Double-A Binghamton - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Yesavage Gets the Ball in Series Opener against Sea Dogs - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- SeaWolves Announce July 3 Game Is Standing Room Only - Erie SeaWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chesapeake Baysox Stories
- Baysox and Flying Squirrels Suspended in Richmond on Tuesday Night
- Bradfield Jr. and Gillies Selected to 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game
- O'Neill Homers as Baysox Drop Series Finale to Altoona
- Money Shines But Baysox Fall to Altoona on Saturday Night
- Oyster Catchers Walk off Curve in 10 Inning Thriller