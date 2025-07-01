Curve Walk Through Senate, Earn 6-5 Win

July 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Altoona used eight walks and six hits to secure a 6-5 win over the Harrisburg Senators in front of 5,022 fans on Tuesday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Trailing 1-0 in the third, Altoona used two hit batsmen, an RBI double from Termarr Johnson, a sacrifice fly from Nick Cimillo and a double steal to plate three runs. Johnson's double marked his third straight game with an extra-base hit; he's picked up at least two hits in a game eight times in his last 20 games. He's batting .316 in that timeframe.

Maikol Escotto slammed his first Double-A homer in the fifth inning. Escotto was also hit by a pitch and drew a walk in the victory.

The Curve added a key insurance run in the sixth inning, using a bases loaded walk from Cimillo, to take a 6-2 advantage before Harrisburg rallied for three unearned runs in their seventh inning at-bat.

Ryan Harbin earned the win for the Curve after tossing an inning and a third of scoreless relief, covering the end of the seventh and a scoreless eighth. Justin Meis danced around a two-out single in the ninth inning to secure the save.

Blake Townsend started for the Curve and tossed 3.2 innings of one-run ball, earning three strikeouts. Valentin Linarez allowed a run in 1.1 innings of relief before handing the ball off to Jaden Woods for the sixth and seventh.

Altoona picked up five stolen bases in the game, two shy of the season-high for the club. Termarr (2), Mitch Jebb, Sammy Siani and Jase Bowen each picked up a stolen base.

With Tuesday's win, each of Altoona's last eight wins have come in games decided by two runs or fewer. 39 of the team's 75 games this season have been decided by that margin.

The Curve continue their series with Harrisburg on Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Po-Yu Chen takes the ball for the Curve with RHP Kyle Luckham slated to start for the Senators.

