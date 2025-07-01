SeaWolves Announce July 3 Game Is Standing Room Only

July 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announce today that their July 3 Independence Day celebration game against the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) is now limited to single seats in the seating bowl and standing room only viewing areas.

Standing Room Only tickets grant fans entry into UPMC Park to non-reserved viewing areas including Celebration Cove and the upper two tiers of the Bud Light Party Deck. Seating in those areas is first come, first served.

The July 3 Independence Day celebration includes a special MEGA BLAST Fireworks Spectacular presented by the Pennsylvania Lottery. It will be the largest fireworks show in UPMC Park history.

The SeaWolves begin a three-game series against the RubberDucks tonight at UPMC Park at 6:05 p.m. It's a Bark at the Park Night presented by CareCredit. All well-behaved, leashed dogs receive free admission and all dogs and their owners can run the bases after the game. Wednesday, July 2 is Sitcom Night with postgame fireworks presented by Little Dance Studio. For tickets, visit SeaWolves.com.







Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.