Reading vs Somerset Rained out Tuesday Night

July 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







"Ladies and gentlemen, we are sorry. Tonight's 7/1 game is rained out. We had hoped to play tonight, but unfortunately tonight's July 1st game is rained out. Again - tonight's game, scheduled for July 1st, has been postponed due to rain. We apologize for the timing of this announcement, as the storm hit just before gates were scheduled to open.

Those with regularly purchased tickets dated for July 1st, 2025 may exchange their tickets for seating of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2025 R-Phils regular season home game, based on availability. You do NOT need to exchange your dated tickets today. Exchanges of tickets can be done in person, or by calling the Reading Fightin Phils office at 610-370-BALL - or by emailing us at info@fightins.com. When contacting the R-Phils, please request a specific replacement game date for the exchange.

Again, You do NOT needed to exchange your dated tickets today - you can hold on to your tickets, and decide later what game you want to exchange them for.

ANY general admission tickets with a rain date already printed on them, may be used on that rain date ONLY. Those tickets, or even the partially ripped stubs of those tickets, will be accepted at the gate on the designated rain date. Those tickets include:

Yuengling tickets - will be accepted on their rain date of - 7/2

Autism Society of Berks County tickets - will be accepted on their rain date of - 7/2

In summary - If your ticket stub has a stated "Rain Date" printed on it - please use your ticket stub on that specific Rain Date.

Those fans holding tickets not specifically dated for July 1st, 2025 - such as a ticket book ticket, your ticket MUST be stamped with today's game date at the ticket office, or at the main entrance, or at the Customer Service Booth - as you exit today. Once your undated ticket is stamped with today's date, it then becomes a DATED Rain Out ticket.

These UNDATED tickets include the following:

Undated General Admission Tickets - Such as TICKET BOOK TICKETS - once stamped these tickets are eligible to be used at any remaining 2025 regular season home game, based on availability.

Hard Work at School tickets - once stamped these tickets are eligible to be used for the 7/2 game.

SO, If your ticket already has today's date printed on it - you do not need to have it stamped, AND you DO NOT need to exchange it tonight.

Buffets in the various buffet picnic areas were served tonight, but the GAME TICKET portion, of those buffet area tickets, can be exchanged for seating of equal or lesser value, for any remaining 2025 R-Phils regular season home game, based on availability.

We encourage all those attending the game as part of a group to check with your group leader in regard to whether the group outing will be rescheduled, or if individuals within the group should exchange the tickets themselves. Please check with your specific group leader to see how they will handle the exchange.

Again, we apologize for the weather. Tonight's game has, unfortunately, been postponed due to rain.







