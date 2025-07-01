Barstad and Bullpen Lift Akron Past Erie 6-2
July 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Cameron Barstad homered and drove in three as the Akron RubberDucks take the series opener from the Erie SeaWolves 6-2 on Tuesday night at UPMC Park.
Turning Point
After Erie tied the game in the fifth, Akron pulled back in front in the seventh. Barstad opened the inning with a walk before Alex Mooney bunted for a base hit to put runners on first and second with no outs. Jonah Advincula advanced both runners with a sac bunt. Two batters later, Angel Genao singled into right field to plate Barstad and Mooney to make it 4-2 RubberDucks.
Mound Presence
Rodney Boone got the start for Akron and looked sharp early allowing just one hit and striking out two over the first 2.2 innings. However, Boone exited the game midway through the two-out at bat in the third. Zach Jacobs finished off the third on his way to two innings pitched allowing two runs. Jake Miller worked a scoreless two and a third innings. Zane Morehouse struck out two over a scoreless inning and a third. Jack Leftwich recorded the final two outs of the ninth to pick up the save.
Duck Tales
The RubberDucks took the early lead when Barstad launched a two-run home run over the scoreboard to make it 2-0 Akron in the second inning. After the RubberDucks retook the lead in the seventh, they added some insurance in the eighth. Back-to-back walks by Jorge Burgos and Guy Lipscomb put two on with no outs. Joe Lampe advanced both runners with a sac bunt. A balk called on SeaWolves reliever Tyler Mattison scored Burgos before Barstad lined a single to right to plate Lipscomb and make it 6-2 Akron.
Notebook
Barstad extended his season long hitting streak to four games and has multiple RBI in back-to-back games...Genao has five RBI in his last three games...Miller has allowed just two runs (one earned) over his last five outings (eight innings pitched)...Game Time: 2:55...Attendance: 2,600.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series at UPMC Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday, July 2 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (8-3, 3.49 ERA) will face Erie right-hander Garrett Burhenn (8-1, 3.32 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2025
- Sea Dogs Rout Cats in Extras - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Mullins Spins Immaculate Inning in Eleven Inning Win over Fisher Cats - Portland Sea Dogs
- Senators' Comeback Falls Short in 6-5 Loss to Altoona - Harrisburg Senators
- Barstad and Bullpen Lift Akron Past Erie 6-2 - Akron RubberDucks
- Campos Homers in Erie's Loss to Akron - Erie SeaWolves
- Baysox and Flying Squirrels Suspended in Richmond on Tuesday Night - Chesapeake Baysox
- Curve Walk Through Senate, Earn 6-5 Win - Altoona Curve
- Squirrels, Baysox Suspended Tuesday Night for Rain - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Tuesday's Rumble Ponies Game Postponed in Hartford, Doubleheader to be Played Wednesday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Reading and Somerset to Play Doubleheader Wednesday July 2 - Reading Fightin Phils
- Reading vs Somerset Rained out Tuesday Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- July 1, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- LHP Sean Manaea to Start Tuesday's Game for Double-A Binghamton - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Yesavage Gets the Ball in Series Opener against Sea Dogs - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- SeaWolves Announce July 3 Game Is Standing Room Only - Erie SeaWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.