Barstad and Bullpen Lift Akron Past Erie 6-2

July 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Cameron Barstad homered and drove in three as the Akron RubberDucks take the series opener from the Erie SeaWolves 6-2 on Tuesday night at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

After Erie tied the game in the fifth, Akron pulled back in front in the seventh. Barstad opened the inning with a walk before Alex Mooney bunted for a base hit to put runners on first and second with no outs. Jonah Advincula advanced both runners with a sac bunt. Two batters later, Angel Genao singled into right field to plate Barstad and Mooney to make it 4-2 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Rodney Boone got the start for Akron and looked sharp early allowing just one hit and striking out two over the first 2.2 innings. However, Boone exited the game midway through the two-out at bat in the third. Zach Jacobs finished off the third on his way to two innings pitched allowing two runs. Jake Miller worked a scoreless two and a third innings. Zane Morehouse struck out two over a scoreless inning and a third. Jack Leftwich recorded the final two outs of the ninth to pick up the save.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks took the early lead when Barstad launched a two-run home run over the scoreboard to make it 2-0 Akron in the second inning. After the RubberDucks retook the lead in the seventh, they added some insurance in the eighth. Back-to-back walks by Jorge Burgos and Guy Lipscomb put two on with no outs. Joe Lampe advanced both runners with a sac bunt. A balk called on SeaWolves reliever Tyler Mattison scored Burgos before Barstad lined a single to right to plate Lipscomb and make it 6-2 Akron.

Notebook

Barstad extended his season long hitting streak to four games and has multiple RBI in back-to-back games...Genao has five RBI in his last three games...Miller has allowed just two runs (one earned) over his last five outings (eight innings pitched)...Game Time: 2:55...Attendance: 2,600.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at UPMC Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Wednesday, July 2 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (8-3, 3.49 ERA) will face Erie right-hander Garrett Burhenn (8-1, 3.32 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







