Tuesday's Rumble Ponies Game Postponed in Hartford, Doubleheader to be Played Wednesday

July 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies' game against the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park on Tuesday night has been postponed due to rain.

It will be made up as part of a doubleheader (two seven-inning games) on Wednesday, with the first game beginning at 5 p.m. and the second game starting approximately 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Fans can listen to both games on News Radio 1290 WNBF and 92.1 FM, as well as on the WNBF App. Pregame coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.







