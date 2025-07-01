Squirrels, Baysox Suspended Tuesday Night for Rain

RICHMOND, Va. - Tuesday's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Chesapeake Baysox at The Diamond has been suspended in the middle of the third inning.

The game will be completed on Wednesday night at The Diamond followed by the night's regularly scheduled game.

Tuesday's game was stopped before the bottom of the third inning due to rain with the Baysox leading, 1-0.

The completion game on Wednesday will start at 5:35 p.m. The night's regularly scheduled game will follow and will be seven innings. The ballpark gates will open at 5 p.m.

Fans who had tickets to Tuesday's rain-suspended game can redeem them for tickets to a future 2025 Flying Squirrels regular-season home game subject to availability.

