Sea Dogs Rout Cats in Extras

July 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-6, 30-46) dropped their fifth straight game against the Portland Sea Dogs (3-4, 37-37) at Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday night in extra innings, 11-5. New Hampshire had runners on the corners with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning but failed to convert, and Portland rattled off six runs in the top of the 11th inning to take the series opener.

Tied 4-4 in the bottom of the eighth inning, New Hampshire shortstop Cade Doughty delivered a double to the right-center field gap to bring in first baseman Charles McAdoo as the go-ahead run and the Cats led, 5-4.

Portland plated a run top of the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly to make it 5-5 and scored six unanswered en route to their eighth win over the Cats this season.

Today's top takeaways:

OF Jace Bohrofen cracks team-leading 10th homer

OF Gabriel Martinez launches first homer for the Cats this year

INF Cade Doughty drills go-ahead double to snap 0-for-26 streak

RHP Pat Gallagher deals 3-2/3 scoreless relief innings in second outing with the Cats

Making his fourth start for the Fisher Cats this season, starter Trey Yesavage went 2-1/3 innings and was pulled after allowing a homer to Portland's Ehrhard. Yesavage finished after allowing four earned runs on four hits with three punchouts. New Hampshire called on reliever Pat Gallagher out of the bullpen to clean up the top of the third inning. Gallagher went on to toss 3-2/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and punching out four in his second appearance for the Cats this season. Righty Justin Kelly stranded a runner on third with a strikeout to hold off the Sea Dogs in the top of the 10th but ultimately suffered the loss after allowing five earned in the top of the 11th inning.

Portland's Noah Song (W, 2-1) took the win by allowing one earned run on two hits in the final three innings of the game. Starter Hayden Mullins surrendered three runs on three hits and fanned five batters across five innings of work.

Four Fisher Cats posted multi-hit games, including homers from right fielder Jace Bohrofen and left fielder Gabriel Martinez. Bohrofen reached in three of five plate appearances and recorded his 14th multi-hit game of the year. Designated hitter Jackson Hornung poked a single in the bottom of the ninth inning to extend his hit streak to seven games. Through seven games with New Hampshire, Hornung is hitting .429 with 12 hits and four runs driven in. Doughty snapped an 0-for-26 stretch by collecting a pair of hits and a run driven in on Tuesday night.

The Fisher Cats struck first in the top of the first inning when Bohrofen drilled a homer over right field to give New Hampshire an early 1-0 lead. One inning later, Martinez cracked a two-out, two-run blast to left field for his first homer of the year, and the Cats led, 3-0, through two innings.

Portland responded in the top of the third inning after third baseman Ahbram Liendo opened the inning with a double. The Sea Dogs then worked a pair of one-out walks to set up left fielder Zach Ehrhard's three-run shot to put Portland in front, 4-3.

New Hampshire bounced back in the bottom of the sixth inning after Bohrofen walked and stole second. Paulino followed by knocking a single up the middle to knot the score, 4-4.

The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs continue their three-game series with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Wednesday night. Fisher Cats righty Grant Rogers (1-4, 3.65 ERA) gets the start for New Hampshire and left-hander Eduardo Rivera (0-1, 4.15 ERA) takes the hill for the Sea Dogs on Wednesday night.

