Campos Homers in Erie's Loss to Akron

July 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (4-3, 49-27 overall) fell 6-2 in the series opener against Akron (5-2, 48-27).

Akron took an early lead when Cameron Barstad slugged a two-out, two-run homer against Carlos Peña in the second inning to make it 2-0.

Erie broke through in the fifth against Akron reliever Zach Jacobs. After Eduardo Valencia walked, Roberto Campos mashed a two-run homer to tie the game at 2-2.

Peña turned in five strong innings for Erie, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

In the seventh, Tim Naughton walked Barstad to begin the inning. Alex Mooney then bunted for a single, putting two on with none out. Jonah Advincula successfully sacrifice bunted, putting two in scoring position with one out. After Dayan Frias struck out, Angel Genao singed to right to score both runners and give Akron a 4-2 lead.

Tyler Mattison struggled with his command in the eighth inning. Jorge Burgos and Guy Lipscomb both walked to begin the inning. After Joe Lampe bunted the runners to scoring position, Mattison balked home Burgos. Barstad singled home Lipscomb, making it 6-2.

Jake Miller (6-0) threw 2.1 scoreless for Akron and earned the win over Naughton (2-2). Jack Leftwich earned his first save.

Erie and Akron continue the series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. with Garrett Burhenn facing Tommy Mace.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.