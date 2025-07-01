July 1, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

July 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS SECURE SERIES FINALE The Sea Dogs closed out the series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies with a 3-1 win on Sunday evening. In the top of the second, Max Ferguson launched a solo home run to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead. They struck again in the top of the fifth with one out, Mikey Romero and James Tibbs III hit consecutive singles which put runners on the corners. Allan Castro cranked an RBI single which increased Portland's lead to 2-0. In the seventh, Zach Ehrhard ripped an RBI single to give Portland a 3-0 advantage. Binghamton attempted to mount a comeback in the bottom of the eighth. JT Schwartz led off the inning with a single. Two batters later, Wyatt Young ripped a single which moved Schwartz to second. In the ensuing at-bat Jett Williams cranked an RBI single that brought home Schwartz and cut the deficit to two runs for the Rumble Ponies.

WELCOME TO JULY As the Sea Dogs close the books on June, they end the month 9-14. At the plate, Allan Castro was especially strong batting .280 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI. Ronald Rosario tied Castro with the most RBI during the month with 12. On the mound, Connelly Early led the team with a 1.64 ERA through four starts. He recorded 26 strikeouts in 22.0 innings.

BACK TO FACE THE CATS Portland is 7-5 against the Fisher Cats this season. Both Jonathan Brand and Zach Bryant own 0.00 ERA's against the Blue Jays affiliate in three outings and four, respectively. Through 10 games, Ahbram Liendo leads the team with a .333 batting average and Mikey Romero leads in home runs with three against New Hampshire.

EARLY WINS PITCHER OF THE WEEK For the second consecutive week, a Sea Dogs pitcher has captured Eastern League Pitcher of the Week honors. Left-handed pitcher Connelly Early has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 23rd through 29th after firing six no-hit innings on Sunday against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, leading the Sea Dogs to a 3-1 victory. Early walked three and struck out seven batters in the outing to earn the accolade. This season in 12 games (nine starts), Early has notched a 6-1 record with a 1.94 ERA. He has tossed 55.2 innings, allowing 12 earned runs on 37 hits while walking 24 and striking out 81. He ranks fourth in the league with 81 strikeouts and has a 1.10 WHIP and a .189 average against.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 1, 2008 - Kris Johnson (7-3) improved his scoreless streak to 23.1 IP, hurling six scoreless frames in Portland's 4-1 win at Trenton. The 'Dogs scored three runs in the first inning on a 2-run triple by Jeff Corsaletti and a sac-fly by Zach Daeges. Daeges added a 2nd sac-fly in the fifth inning off losing pitcher George Kontos (3-8).

ON THE MOUND LHP Hayden Mullins will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched on June 24th in Binghamton and tossed 6.0 innings allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits while walking two and striking out six. In June, Mullins owned a 3.57 ERA tossing 17.2 innings allowing nine runs (seven earned) on eight hits while walking 11 and striking out 19.







