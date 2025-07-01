Reading and Somerset to Play Doubleheader Wednesday July 2

(Reading, PA) - Following Tuesday night's postponement, the Reading Fightin Phils and Somerset Patriots will play a doubleheader on Wednesday July 2, with the first game beginning at 4:45 p.m. Both games will be seven innings and the second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after game one, but not before 7 p.m.

Gates to the Diamond Credit Union Plaza will open to fans at 4:30 p.m. and the full-seating bowl will open at the same time. The first 1,500 adults (21 & older) will receive a Yuengling R-Phils T-Shirt. Additionally, fans will get $2 off ALL 32 ounce Yuengling All Night Long. It will be a Tribute to Disney "Princesses," as fans can come to the game dressed as their favorite Disney Princess. Additionally, Wednesday night is a Stars and Stripes Tribute, as the R-Phils will wear Stars and Stripes Jerseys with a jersey auction and raffle for fans.

The originally scheduled Tasting Festival on the Deck will remain on from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are still available for the Tasting Festival and can be purchased.

There will be a Happy Hour, which will include $1 off beer and a pregame concert with "Mr. Nice Guy," thanks to Rusty Rail Brewing Company.

Wednesday will also be the final Hard Work in School Game, with Hard Work in School Tickets accepted, thanks to Baseballtown Charities.

Tickets to Wednesday doubleheader are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. For fans who can't make it out to the game on Wednesday, pregame radio coverage is underway at 4:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network.

The Fightin Phils remain home until Thursday against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Thursday is Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks Show, the largest fireworks show in stadium history, thanks to the PA Lottery.

