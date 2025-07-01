LHP Sean Manaea to Start Tuesday's Game for Double-A Binghamton

July 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

HARTFORD, CT. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced that New York Mets LHP Sean Manaea will make a rehab start on Tuesday night, as the Rumble Ponies open a series against the Hartford Yard Goats at 7:10 p.m. at Dunkin' Park. OF Jesse Winker will also begin a rehab assignment with Binghamton on Tuesday.

Manaea, 33, was an integral part of the Mets' run to the National League Championship Series in 2024, with a 12-6 mark and 3.47 ERA in 32 starts in his first year with the Mets. In his nine-year major league career, Manaea is 77-62 with a 4.00 ERA in 228 games pitched. Manaea has pitched for four teams in his major league career: the Oakland Athletics (2016-2021), San Diego Padres (2022), San Francisco Giants (2023), and the Mets. Manaea re-signed with the Mets on a three-year contract prior to the 2025 season.

Manaea has made three rehab appearances with High-A Brooklyn and one with Triple-A Syracuse, as he rehabs from a right oblique strain.

Winker, 31, played in his first rehab game Sunday with Brooklyn, and went 1-for-1 with an RBI double, a walk, and a hit by pitch. Winker played in 24 games with the Mets in 2025, slashing .239/.321/.418 with a .739 OPS, before going on the injured list with a right oblique strain. He was acquired by the Mets in a trade with the Washington Nationals on July 28, 2024, and re-signed with the Mets on a one-year contract this past offseason. In his ninth major league season, Winker has played with the Cincinnati Reds (2017-2021), Seattle Mariners (2022), Milwaukee Brewers (2023), Nationals (2024), and the Mets. Winker was named to the National League All-Star team in 2021.

During last year's postseason run, Winker slashed .318/.531/.636 with a 1.168 OPS with four RBIs, two triples, and one home run. Winker became the first Mets player ever to hit two triples in a single postseason.

