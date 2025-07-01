Mullins Spins Immaculate Inning in Eleven Inning Win over Fisher Cats

July 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Manchester, New Hampshire - The Portland Sea Dogs (3-4, 37-37) trounced the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-6, 30-46) 11-6 in eleven innings on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium. The Sea Dogs moved to 3-4 in the second-half, they currently sit in third place, 2.5 games back of the top spot in the Eastern League Northeast Division Standings.

Sea Dogs starting pitcher Hayden Mullins spun an immaculate inning in the bottom of the third inning. It was the first immaculate inning since David Sandlin's on July 28, 2024 in Somerset.

Portland broke the 5-5 stalemate in the top of the eleventh by putting six runs on the board. With Ahbram Liendo starting the inning on second base, Mikey Romero drove him home with an RBI double to make the score 6-5. In the next at-bat, James TIbbs III singled followed by an RBI single from Allan Castro to move the Sea Dogs lead to 7-5. A few batters later, Max Ferguson hit a sacrifice fly to score Tibbs III and increase the lead to 8-5. A wild pitch scored Castro and moved the score up to 9-5. A couple batters later, Marvin Alcantara ripped an RBI single to give Portland a 10-5 advantage. Liendo followed with another RBi single which gave the Sea Dogs an 11-5 lead.

The Fisher Cats scored one run in the bottom of the eleventh on an RBI single from Jace Bohrofen to make the score 11-6.

New Hampshire led 5-4 entering the top of the ninth but Portland wasn't done yet. With one out, James Tibbs III singled and later advanced to second on a walk drawn by Allan Castro. Then Zach Ehrhard was hit by a pitch to load the bases. The next batter Brooks Brannon hit a sacrifice fly that scored Tibbs III to tie the game at 5-5.

With the game tied 4-4 entering the bottom of the eighth, the Fisher Cats offense broke the tie. Charles McAdoo singled and then stole second base to start the inning. After McAdoo advanced to third on a passed ball, Cade Doughty ripped an RBI double to give New Hampshire a 5-4 lead.

Trailing the Fisher Cats 3-0 in the top of the third, Portland mounted a comeback. Liendo led off the inning with a double. After a flyout, Tibbs III worked a walk. Following Liendo swiping third base via a steal, Castro was walked to load the bases. During the next at-bat, a wild pitch brought home Liendo to trim the Fisher Cats lead to 3-1. A pitch later, Ehrhard (6) jacked a three-run home run which gave the Sea Dogs a 4-3 lead.

The Fisher Cats knotted the game up in the bottom of the sixth. Jace Bohrofen worked a leadoff walk to start the inning. Two batters later following Bohrofen swiping second base, Eddinson Paulino lined an RBI single that scored Bohrofen which tied the game at 4-4.

New Hampshire grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a solo home run from Bohrofen (10).

RHP Noah Song (2-1, 3.07 ERA) received the win tossing 3.0 innings of one-run (earned) ball while surrendering two hits, one walk, and tallied a strikeout. RHP Justin Kelly (1-3, 8.36 ERA) was tagged with the loss, hurling 1.1 innings of five-run ball (all earned) while walking one tallying one strikeout.

The Sea Dogs will continue their abbreviated road trip tomorrow July 2 at Delta Dental Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM. LHP Eduardo Rivera (0-1, 4.15 ERA) gets the start for Portland. RHP Grant Rogers (1-4, 3.65 ERA) will start for New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.