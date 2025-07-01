Yesavage Gets the Ball in Series Opener against Sea Dogs

July 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (1-5, 30-45) welcome the Portland Sea Dogs (2-4, 36-38) to Delta Dental Stadium for a three-game series. Tuesday night's game will be featured as the MiLB Free Game of the Day as New Hampshire's Trey Yesavage (TOR No. 2, MLB No. 63, MLB Pipeline) squares off with Portland's Hayden Mullins (BOS No. 30, MLB Pipeline) for a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch.

LAST TIME OUT

The Fisher Cats fell short in Sunday's series finale to the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park, 7-5. After falling behind 7-0 through seven innings, New Hampshire rallied for five runs in the top of the eighth but failed to plate any runs after that to drop their fifth game of the week.

New Hampshire could not salvage any runs during starter Juaron Watts-Brown's second scoreless start for the Cats this year. Watts-Brown fanned five batters and walked one over four innings of work.

Fisher Cats catcher Alex Stone opened the scoring with a double in the top of the eighth inning before Ryan McCarty belted an infield single to cash in another run. Jackson Hornung knocked a run-scoring single and Peyton Williams plated McCarty and Hornung on a double to center field to finalize the scoring at 7-5.

Hornung enters the week hitting .478 with 11 hits and four runs driven in across his first six games in Double-A. McCarty finished the week on a high note by going 8-for-14 with two runs driven in and two extra base hits in his last four games in Hartford.

PITCHING MATCHUP

New Hampshire's Yesavage (1-1, 3.86 ERA) takes the hill for his fourth start at the Double-A level. Through three starts with New Hampshire, Yesavage has collected 16 strikeouts and allowed five earned runs in 11-2/3 innings pitched. Yesavage has climbed the ranks of the Toronto Blue Jays' system after starting his first year of professional baseball with Single-A Dunedin, where he punched out 55 batters in seven starts. The right-hander was promoted to High-A Vancouver on May 20, making four starts for the Canadians before joining the Fisher Cats on June 12. Yesavage earned his first career Double-A win by tossing five scoreless innings and fanning eight batters on June 25 in Hartford. This week, the 21-year-old became the 15th Fisher Cats player to be named to the All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park in Atlanta. The 2024 20th overall draft pick and No. 2 Blue Jays prospect (MLB Pipeline) is one of 11 former first-rounders to play in the 26th Futures Game. In his final year at East Carolina, Yesavage boasted an 11-1 record and a 2.02 earned run average to achieve the American Athletic Conference triple crown. Yesavage headlined the ACC in earned run average, wins and strikeouts with 145 punchouts in 99-1/3 innings pitched. Tuesday night will be Yesavage's first start against the Sea Dogs.

Sea Dogs left-handed pitcher Mullins (2-2, 2.51 ERA) will make his eighth start for Portland this season. Mullins has allowed eight earned runs and held batters to a .134 batting average through 28-2/3 innings with the Dogs this season. He started the year by making four appearances for High-A Greenville, where he went 1-0 with a 1.06 earned run average. The lefty fanned 27 batters in 17 innings for the Drive before getting called up to Double-A Portland on April 29. Mullins made his first career Double-A start three days later, May 1, at Delta Dental Stadium. Mullins punched out 10 Fisher Cats batters and allowed one earned run on three hits in 5-2/3 frames in his first go with the Sea Dogs. The lone run Mullins allowed came across on a Robert Brooks single in the bottom of the fifth inning, and the Cats would go on to lose in extras, 5-3. He went on to toss two more scoreless starts in May, which was good for a 0.82 earned run average with 16 strikeouts across his first 11 innings for Portland. In June, Mullins went 2-2 and pitched to a 3.57 earned run average in four starts.

THIS DAY IN FISHER CATS HISTORY

July 1, 2023 - Sem Robberse earned his first win with the Fisher Cats in a 3-0 shutout of the Sea Dogs at Delta Dental Stadium. Robberse allowed two hits in 5.2 innings, striking out three. It would be his final start before heading to the MLB Futures Game. Orelvis Martinez and Damiano Palmegiani each had three hits and an RBI in the win.

WHAT'S NEXT?

The Fisher Cats and Sea Dogs continue their three-game series with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Wednesday night. New Hampshire righty Grant Rogers (1-4, 3.65 ERA) will make the start for the Cats and Portland's starter for Wednesday is to be determined. The Cats and Dogs round out the series with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch on Thursday night. After Thursday's game, fans can enjoy the Independence Day fireworks show before the Fisher Cats hit the road for a three-game series at Hadlock Field in Portland.







