Senators' Comeback Falls Short in 6-5 Loss to Altoona

July 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators battled back multiple times but couldn't complete the rally, falling 6-5 to the Altoona Curve on Monday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Carlos De La Cruz got the Senators on the board in the second, scoring on a sac fly by Cayden Wallace. Altoona tallied three times in the third inning taking advantage of two hit batters to take a 3-1 lead.

Altoona extended their lead to 5-2 in the fifth, capped by Maikol Escotto's solo home run, his first of the season. Harrisburg chipped away in the seventh: Seaver King roped an RBI double, then scored on De La Cruz's second RBI of the night to make it 6-5.

The Senators had chances late, including the tying run on base in the ninth, but Curve closer Justin Meis shut the door for his fourth save. Despite out-hitting Altoona 9-6, Harrisburg left eight runners on base.

Murphy Stehly stayed hot with a 2-for-3 night, while De La Cruz and King each tallied two hits and an RBI.







