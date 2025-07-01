Senators' Comeback Falls Short in 6-5 Loss to Altoona
July 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators battled back multiple times but couldn't complete the rally, falling 6-5 to the Altoona Curve on Monday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.
Carlos De La Cruz got the Senators on the board in the second, scoring on a sac fly by Cayden Wallace. Altoona tallied three times in the third inning taking advantage of two hit batters to take a 3-1 lead.
Altoona extended their lead to 5-2 in the fifth, capped by Maikol Escotto's solo home run, his first of the season. Harrisburg chipped away in the seventh: Seaver King roped an RBI double, then scored on De La Cruz's second RBI of the night to make it 6-5.
The Senators had chances late, including the tying run on base in the ninth, but Curve closer Justin Meis shut the door for his fourth save. Despite out-hitting Altoona 9-6, Harrisburg left eight runners on base.
Murphy Stehly stayed hot with a 2-for-3 night, while De La Cruz and King each tallied two hits and an RBI.
Eastern League Stories from July 1, 2025
- Mullins Spins Immaculate Inning in Eleven Inning Win over Fisher Cats - Portland Sea Dogs
- Senators' Comeback Falls Short in 6-5 Loss to Altoona - Harrisburg Senators
- Barstad and Bullpen Lift Akron Past Erie 6-2 - Akron RubberDucks
- Campos Homers in Erie's Loss to Akron - Erie SeaWolves
- Baysox and Flying Squirrels Suspended in Richmond on Tuesday Night - Chesapeake Baysox
- Curve Walk Through Senate, Earn 6-5 Win - Altoona Curve
- Squirrels, Baysox Suspended Tuesday Night for Rain - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Tuesday's Rumble Ponies Game Postponed in Hartford, Doubleheader to be Played Wednesday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Reading and Somerset to Play Doubleheader Wednesday July 2 - Reading Fightin Phils
- Reading vs Somerset Rained out Tuesday Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- July 1, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- LHP Sean Manaea to Start Tuesday's Game for Double-A Binghamton - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Yesavage Gets the Ball in Series Opener against Sea Dogs - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- SeaWolves Announce July 3 Game Is Standing Room Only - Erie SeaWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.