Akron Survives Late Erie Runs to Win 6-5
July 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Joe Lampe picked up three hits as the Akron RubberDucks held off the late Erie SeaWolves rally to win 6-5 on Wednesday night at UPMC Park.
Turning Point
After Erie took the lead in the third, Akron answered back in the fourth. A walk by Guy Lipscomb and double by Lampe put runners on second and third with no outs. Cameron Barstad grounded out to first base to score Lipscomb and advance Lampe to third. Alex Mooney put down a perfect squeeze bunt to score Lampe and make it 3-2 RubberDucks. After three straight singles by Jonah Advincula, Dayan Frias and Angel Genao plated a run and put runners on the corners with two out, Kahlil Watson lined a two run double into the gap to make it 6-2 Akron.
Mound Presence
Tommy Mace got the start on Wednesday and worked around baserunners most of the night. The right-hander allowed an Erie hitter to reach in every inning but only allowed two to score. In total, Mace worked five innings allowing the two runs while striking out two. Ross Carver tossed a scoreless inning in his return from the injured list. Davis Sharpe allowed three runs over two innings. Jack Leftwich got a strikeout of Erie DH Chris Meyers with the tying run on second to finish off his scoreless ninth and secure Akron's win.
Duck Tales
The RubberDucks took the early lead in the second inning. Lampe won an eight-pitch battle by launching a home run deep over the rightfield wall to give Akron the 1-0 lead.
Notebook
Mace's ninth win of the season breaks the three way tie with Burhenn and Trenton Denholm for the Eastern League lead in wins...Advincula's fourth inning single was his first Double-A hit...Barstad has six RBI in his last three games...Genao extended his hitting streak to seven games (two hit games in six of those seven) and has six RBI in his last four games...Game Time: 3:04...Attendance: 5,704.
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will continue their series at UPMC Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday, July 3 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Rorik Maltrud (2-1, 3.12 ERA) will face Erie right-hander Austin Bergner (5-3, 3.45 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
