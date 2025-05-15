Yard Goats Fall to Ponies

May 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Rumble Ponies scored twice in the ninth inning, including an inside-the-park home run from D'Andre Smith to defeat the Hartford Yard Goats 5-3 on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats trailed by two heading to the bottom of the ninth, and brought the potential tying-run to the plate, but could not capitalize, as Binghamton reliever TJ Shook struck out the final two batters of the game to earn the victory. Yard Goats pitchers Blake Adams and Evan Shawver combined to strike out 11 Binghamton batters over seven innings.

The Rumble Ponies opened the scoring in the fourth when JT Schwartz hit a sacrifice fly to center field off of Yard Goats starting pitcher Blake Adams, giving Binghamton a 1-0 lead.

Adams was solid in four innings, allowing just the one run with four strikeouts, and he retired nine of the first 11 batters faced.

Binghamton added another run in the following inning off the Hartford bullpen, as Mets top prospect Jett Williams doubled off of the left field wall, extending the Rumble Ponies lead to 2-0.

Yard Goats pitcher Evan Shawver relieved Adams in the fifth, and was outstanding. He pitched three innings with seven strikeouts, and struck out the side in the seventh inning.

Ronny Mauricio increased the Rumble Ponies lead to 3-0 when he doubled to center field, scoring Williams. Mauricio is on a Major League rehab assignment from the New York Mets.

The Yard Goats scored three runs in the eight to tie the game at three. A pair of walks and an infield single loaded the bases, before Benny Montgomery hit an RBI groundout off Binghamton reliever Hunter Parsons that scored Zach Kokoska. Juan Guerrero hit a sacrifice fly to left field that scored GJ Hill, and cut the Rumble Ponies lead to 3-2. Bryant Bentancourt lined a two-out RBI single to center field, scoring Nic Kent and giving the Yard Goats their third run.

Binghamton responded by scoring two runs in the ninth. Mauricio scored on a sacrifice fly after he doubled, and D'Andre Smith hit an inside-the-park home run, giving the Rumble Ponies a 5-3 lead.

The Yard Goats continue their seven game series against the New York Mets affiliate the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday night at 7:10 pm. RHP Jack Mahoney gets the start for the Yard Goats. It's Friday Night Lights! The game will be streamed on Milb.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

--

WP: TJ Shook (2-0)

LP: Alec Barger (1-1)

Time: 2:37







Eastern League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.