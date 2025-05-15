Smith Helps Ponies Sprint to Victory in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (20-15) gave up their lead in the bottom of the eighth, but came back to defeat the Hartford Yard Goats, 5-3, at Dunkin' Park on Thursday night.

Binghamton led 3-0 heading into the eighth inning, before Hartford (20-15) tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the frame.

In the top of the ninth, Binghamton scored two runs to take the lead back against Alec Barger (1-1). JT Schwartz led off the frame with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. The next batter was William Lugo, who hit a sacrifice fly that scored Schwartz and put Binghamton up 4-3.

Following the sacrifice fly, D'Andre Smith hit an inside-the-park home run off the center-field wall that put the Ponies up 5-3. It marked Smith's first Double-A home run. It was the first inside-the-park home run for Binghamton in nearly 15 years, since Josh Satin hit one for the Binghamton Mets at New Hampshire on July 17, 2010.

With Binghamton leading 3-0 in the eighth, Hartford came back to tie the game. Right-hander Hunter Parsons exited with the bases loaded and right-hander TJ Shook allowed three inherited runners to score. Benny Montgomery had an RBI groundout, Juan Guerrero recorded a sacrifice fly, and Bryant Betancourt hit a game-tying RBI single.

Shook (2-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning and earned the victory with four strikeouts over two innings in relief.

Binghamton got on the board first in the top of the fourth inning. Nick Morabito hit a leadoff ground-rule double. Later in the frame, Schwartz hit a sacrifice fly that drove in Morabito and put Binghamton up 1-0.

In the top of the fifth inning, Alex Ramírez hit a one-out single and stole second base with Matt O'Neill up and then stole third base with Jett Williams up. Williams then hit an RBI double off the base of the left-field fence that scored Ramírez and put the Ponies up 2-0.

New York Mets infielder Ronny Mauricio continued his rehab assignment with Binghamton and went 1-for-4 with an RBI double and played seven innings at third base defensively. In the top of the eighth, Williams led off with a walk and Mauricio laced an RBI double off the wall in center field that put Binghamton up 3-0.

Right-hander Jonathan Pintaro started for Binghamton and recorded eight strikeouts over 4.2 scoreless innings, while allowing just three hits and one walk. Right-hander Joshua Cornielly pitched 1.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

Right-hander Blake Adams started for Hartford and allowed one run on one hit over four innings with four strikeouts. Left-hander Evan Shawver struck out seven batters for Hartford over three innings of one-run ball in relief.

Binghamton and Hartford are now tied for second place in the Northeast Division.

The Rumble Ponies continue their seven-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A, Colorado Rockies) on Friday at Dunkin' Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. and the games will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Smith's inside-the-park home run was the second of his professional career, with the first coming for High-A Brooklyn at Hudson Valley on July 21, 2023...Schwartz went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and recorded his second multi-hit game...Williams extended his on-base streak to six games...Morabito went 1-for-3 with a run scored and extended his hit streak to six games...Ramírez recorded two stolen bases and now has 12 stolen bases this season...Mauricio hit his second RBI double in four games with Binghamton during his rehab assignment.







