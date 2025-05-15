Reading Rallies for Third Straight Win in Walk off Fashion

(Reading, PA) - It was a high-scoring affair as the Reading Fightin Phils (11-21) won it over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (14-20) 11-10 in their second walk off win of the season.

The Fightin Phils came out swinging in the bottom of the first. Trent Farquhar started with a walk and Aidan Miller followed with a single. Seth Beer came in with an RBI single that scored Farquhar and Keaton Anthony followed suit with his own RBI single to score Miller. Reading was not quite finished as Paul McIntosh hit a double, who made it to second on a fielding error by Devonte Brown, that allowed Beer and Anthony to score. Cade Fergus finished up the scoring with his RBI double that scored McIntosh. The Fightin Phils ended the first inning up 5-0.

The Fisher Cats closed the gap slightly in the top of the third inning as Yohendrick Pinango hit a solo home run, making it 5-1.

Reading extended their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning as Cade Fergus began with a single to center field. Fergus stole second and made it home after an RBI single from Luis Verdugo, making it 6-1 by the end of the fourth.

Jay Harry hit a lead-off home run in the top of the fifth inning for the Fisher Cats, chipping away slightly at Reading's lead. Reading held the Fisher Cats to only one thanks to Jean Cabrera's two strikeouts and the score read 6-2.

Reading made it 7-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning as both Hendry Mendez and Paul McIntosh singled. Cade Fergus singled on this third hit of the night and scored Mendez.

In the top of the sixth for New Hampshire, Charles McAdoo and Peyton Williams walked. Ryan McCarthy singled and Andrew Bechtold took the mound for Reading. Devonte Brown had an RBI double that scored McAdoo. Jay Harry grounded out and Peyton Williams scored, allowing the Fisher Cats to shorten Reading's lead 7-4.

New Hampshire went on to score four runs in the top of the seventh. RJ Schreck doubled and two batters walked, loading the bases. Peyton Williams had an RBI single and Jace Bohrofen scored on a balk. Ryan McCarty singled and two runs were scored after a fielding error from Cade Fergus and New Hampshire took the lead 8-7.

Reading bounced back with a lead-off home run from Hendry Mendez to tie it up. Paul McIntosh walked and got to second off a passed ball. A single from Leandro Pineda got McIntosh to third who then ran home after a wild pitch from Johnathan Lavallee. Trent Farquhar grounded into a force out as Leandro Pineda scored and the Fightin Phils ended back in the lead, 10-8.

The Fisher Cats still had some fight left in them as Jay Harry had an RBI double that scored Cade Doughty, who singled, and closed in on the gap. They tied it up after Eddison Paulino singled and Harry ran home.

Reading walked it off in the bottom of the ninth. Paul McIntosh doubled and Leandro Pineda followed with his RBI double and the Fightin Phils took it 11-10. Nelson Alvarez (W, 1-1) secured the win of the night.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Friday at 6:45 p.m. against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. RHP Gabe Mosser will be on the mound for Reading, and he will go against RHP Michael Dominguez for New Hampshire. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Friday night features fireworks, presented by PA Virtual Charter School, Alvernia University and The Learning Experience Wyomissing. Saturday is the first ever post-game Drone Show, sponsored by Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Celebrating Nurses & Hospital Week. Saturday will also be the first specialty jersey night of the season, as the R-Phils will wear Disney Cars Uniforms. The series ends Sunday when the first 2,000 women, 18 and older, receive a Belated Mother's Day Hawaiian Shirt, thanks to Reading Hospital McGlinn Cancer Institute. Tickets are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL or at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







