Pitching Shines, Eldridge Homers in Doubleheader Split

May 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels split a doubleheader against the Erie SeaWolves on Thursday night at The Diamond, taking the first game, 3-1, before dropping the second, 3-2.

Game 1

Win: Joe Whitman (2-4)

Loss: Carlos Pena (0-2)

Save: --

TOG: 1:29

Joe Whitman threw a complete game and the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Erie SeaWolves, 3-1, in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader at The Diamond.

Whitman (Win, 2-4) went the distance for the longest outing of his professional career. He threw the first complete game by a Richmond pitcher since 2022, allowing one run on four hits over seven innings with three strikeouts.

Richmond opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning against Erie starter Carlos Pena (Loss, 0-2). Diego Velasquez led off with a double and came in to score on a single by Bryce Eldridge.

In the bottom of the second, Zach Morgan was caught in a rundown attempting to steal second and Justin Wishkoski sprinted home to score from third on a double steal, moving the Richmond lead to 2-0.

Adrian Sugastey stretched the lead to 3-0 with a solo homer, his third of the year, in the bottom of the fourth.

The SeaWolves broke the shutout with a solo homer by Thayron Liranzo in the top of the sixth.

In the top of the seventh, Erie put two runners on base before Whitman induced a double-play groundout and ended the game with a strikeout.

Game 2

Win: Garrett Burhenn (4-0)

Loss: Seth Lonsway (2-2)

Save: Yosber Sanchez (2)

TOG: 1:48

Attendance: 7,403

In the second game of the Thursday's doubleheader, the Erie SeaWolves scored three runs in the first two innings to beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 3-2.

Justice Bigbie gave the SeaWolves a 2-0 lead with a single in the top of the first inning against Richmond starter Seth Lonsway (Loss, 2-2). In the second, Ben Malgeri hit a solo homer to open a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Thomas Gavello singled, moved to third on a double by Aeverson Arteaga and scored on a sacrifice fly by Diego Velasquez to cut the deficit to 3-1 against Erie starter Garrett Burhenn (Win, 4-0).

Bryce Eldridge led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo homer, his third this season, to pull the Flying Squirrels within a run.

Yosber Sanchez (Save, 2) worked around a leadoff walk to pitch a scoreless seventh and end the game.

Lonsway, going head-to-head against his former Ohio State teammate Burhenn, threw a career-high 6.2 innings and allowed three runs with four strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels continue the series against the SeaWolves on Friday night. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (0-4, 4.50) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Joseph Montalvo (2-1, 5.48). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

Friday is Squirrels-toberfest at The Diamond featuring a Lederhosen T-shirt giveaway for the first 1,000 fans ages 15 and older presented by Seredni Tire & Auto. It is also Friday Happy Hour with $3 12-ounce domestic beers from 5:30-7:30 and $3 fountain sodas at the Pepsi stand. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.