Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase Returning to Peoples Natural Gas Field

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are excited to announce the return of the Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase, coming to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday, June 7. The event will bring our region's top senior baseball players together for a nine-inning all-star event.

"The inaugural game last season was great to see and even went into extra innings," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "We are excited for year two and to give the talented baseball players in our region another chance to get on the field together at a great facility like Peoples Natural Gas Field"

27 high schools from throughout our region are represented in the showcase, with 45 players split into Team East and Team West. Gates will open at 3:00 p.m. with a home run derby scheduled to kick off the day at 3:30 p.m. before the 6:00 p.m. game. The teams were selected by a private committee of local baseball coaches and evaluators.

The three-day event for players and their families will conclude with the baseball showcase on Saturday, June 7. Tickets for the event are on sale now at $5 general admission, with ticket proceeds benefiting Maverick's Mission. The Curve will sell food and drinks at the event. Tickets can be purchased online at altoonacurve.com, over the phone by calling 814-943-5400, or at the PNG Field Box Office along Park Ave. For more information on the event, click here.

Team East:

Davin Yocum Mount Union

Julian Weilrich Mount Union

Dylan Shawver Mount Union

Jude Scavone State College

Connor Perry Bald Eagle

Aaron Smearman Altoona

Ryan McConnell Altoona

Landon Douglas Claysburg Kimmel

Jack Stoudnour Tussey Mountain

Ben Kormanski Tussey Mountain

Landon Myers Tussey Mountain

Reece Musselman Northern Bedford

Preston Farabaugh Penn Cambria

Mason Mento Penn Cambria

Noah McCoy Marion Center

Zach Gonzalez Bellwood-Antis

Matt Berkowitz Bellwood-Antis

Brady Steiner Hollidaysburg

Lukas Black Central

Michael Cacciotti Bishop Guilfoyle

Owen Horne Bedford

Owen Taylor Bedford

Team West:

Jake Yatsky Forest Hills

Bryce Roberts Forest Hills

Brad Valeria Northern Cambria

Caleb Dolney Northern Cambria

Shawn Gisler Northern Cambria

Greg Schilling Blacklick Valley

Grady Snyder Central Cambria

Logan Black Central Cambria

Brayden Blasko Central Cambria

Owen Harringer Central Cambria

Garrett Jasper Cambria Heights

Bradyn Jarvis Bishop McCort

Lucas Turner Bishop McCort

Adam Radkowski Bishop McCort

Braden Dunn Homer Center

Callen Miller Somerset

Logan Heinlein Conemaugh Valley

Connor James Penns Manor

Lucas Oleksa Windber

Gunnar Shoop West Shamokin

Max Long West Shamokin

Braden Talmadge West Shamokin

Sam Yantis River Valley

The showcase will be organized by Maverick's Mission and is named in honor of Maverick Baker, a Northern Cambria high school student who passed away from suicide in February of 2022. Maverick was a promising athlete who excelled in football and hockey, but baseball was his true passion.

"It was incredible to see this event honor Maverick last summer, and I'm excited for its return," said Maverick's stepfather and event coordinator PJ Shell. "Baseball was a sport that Maverick had an undying love for, and Peoples Natural Gas Field was his favorite place to play. This event honors him with the sport that he loved most while supporting these great athletes from our area."

