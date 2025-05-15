Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase Returning to Peoples Natural Gas Field
May 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are excited to announce the return of the Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase, coming to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday, June 7. The event will bring our region's top senior baseball players together for a nine-inning all-star event.
"The inaugural game last season was great to see and even went into extra innings," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "We are excited for year two and to give the talented baseball players in our region another chance to get on the field together at a great facility like Peoples Natural Gas Field"
27 high schools from throughout our region are represented in the showcase, with 45 players split into Team East and Team West. Gates will open at 3:00 p.m. with a home run derby scheduled to kick off the day at 3:30 p.m. before the 6:00 p.m. game. The teams were selected by a private committee of local baseball coaches and evaluators.
The three-day event for players and their families will conclude with the baseball showcase on Saturday, June 7. Tickets for the event are on sale now at $5 general admission, with ticket proceeds benefiting Maverick's Mission. The Curve will sell food and drinks at the event. Tickets can be purchased online at altoonacurve.com, over the phone by calling 814-943-5400, or at the PNG Field Box Office along Park Ave. For more information on the event, click here.
Team East:
Davin Yocum Mount Union
Julian Weilrich Mount Union
Dylan Shawver Mount Union
Jude Scavone State College
Connor Perry Bald Eagle
Aaron Smearman Altoona
Ryan McConnell Altoona
Landon Douglas Claysburg Kimmel
Jack Stoudnour Tussey Mountain
Ben Kormanski Tussey Mountain
Landon Myers Tussey Mountain
Reece Musselman Northern Bedford
Preston Farabaugh Penn Cambria
Mason Mento Penn Cambria
Noah McCoy Marion Center
Zach Gonzalez Bellwood-Antis
Matt Berkowitz Bellwood-Antis
Brady Steiner Hollidaysburg
Lukas Black Central
Michael Cacciotti Bishop Guilfoyle
Owen Horne Bedford
Owen Taylor Bedford
Team West:
Jake Yatsky Forest Hills
Bryce Roberts Forest Hills
Brad Valeria Northern Cambria
Caleb Dolney Northern Cambria
Shawn Gisler Northern Cambria
Greg Schilling Blacklick Valley
Grady Snyder Central Cambria
Logan Black Central Cambria
Brayden Blasko Central Cambria
Owen Harringer Central Cambria
Garrett Jasper Cambria Heights
Bradyn Jarvis Bishop McCort
Lucas Turner Bishop McCort
Adam Radkowski Bishop McCort
Braden Dunn Homer Center
Callen Miller Somerset
Logan Heinlein Conemaugh Valley
Connor James Penns Manor
Lucas Oleksa Windber
Gunnar Shoop West Shamokin
Max Long West Shamokin
Braden Talmadge West Shamokin
Sam Yantis River Valley
The showcase will be organized by Maverick's Mission and is named in honor of Maverick Baker, a Northern Cambria high school student who passed away from suicide in February of 2022. Maverick was a promising athlete who excelled in football and hockey, but baseball was his true passion.
"It was incredible to see this event honor Maverick last summer, and I'm excited for its return," said Maverick's stepfather and event coordinator PJ Shell. "Baseball was a sport that Maverick had an undying love for, and Peoples Natural Gas Field was his favorite place to play. This event honors him with the sport that he loved most while supporting these great athletes from our area."
For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.
Eastern League Stories from May 15, 2025
- May 15, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase Returning to Peoples Natural Gas Field - Altoona Curve
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Altoona Curve Stories
- Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase Returning to Peoples Natural Gas Field
- Brannigan, Siani Pick up Three Hits Each in Doubleheader Split
- Curve and Senators Rained out on Tuesday Night
- Curve Mascot LOCO Nominated for Mascot Hall of Fame
- Bullpen Covers All Nine Innings in 3-2 Win