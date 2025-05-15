Pichardo, Jebb Lead 9-4 Win over Harrisburg

May 15, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Mitch Jebb and Kervin Pichardo combined for six hits, seven runs scored, two walks and four runs batted in out of the top two spots in the Curve lineup in a 9-4 win over Harrisburg on Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Pichardo led the 10-hit night at the plate for the Curve with three hits, including a two-run homer in the first inning, and four RBI in his first three plate appearances. Jebb, the leadoff batter for Altoona, scored four runs of his own and picked up three hits.

The Curve built a 5-1 lead through five innings to support righty Garrett McMillan who picked up the win with five innings of one-run ball. McMillan struck out four and scattered five baserunners in his outing.

Imanol Vargas and Tres Gonzalez each drove in two runs in the win as Altoona took advantage of Harrisburg's bullpen day to draw six walks and ten hits in the win. All ten runs scored in the game by the Curve were scored by the top four hitters in the order.

Out of the bullpen, Valentin Linarez, Jaden Woods and Emmanuel Chapman covered the final four innings of the game, allowing three runs. Chapman's scoreless ninth inning was the fourth time in his last five outings that he's been unscored upon.

Jack Brannigan singled in the seventh inning to extend his on-base streak to 20 straight games.

The Curve will continue their series with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Friday night at 6:00 p.m. RHP Wilbur Dotel will start for the Curve with RHP Bryce Conley slated for the Senators.

